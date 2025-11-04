TSAF sport climbing academy athletes win six medals at Asian Kids C'ship 2025

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Young climbers from Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF) Sport Climbing Academy have made India proud by winning six medals at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Asian Kids Sport Climbing Championship 2025, held in Pune from November 1 to 4.

The competition featured two age categories (U-13 and U-15) and included all three disciplines of sport climbing – Lead, Speed, and Boulder.

The event saw participation from 13 countries – India, South Korea, Hong Kong China, Japan, Thailand, Jordan, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, and China.

A total of 12 athletes from the TSAF Sport Climbing Academy represented India at this championship. The gold medal winners were Sudharshan Murmu (Youth C Speed Boys) and Akash Soren (Youth D Speed Boys). The silver medal winners were Shankar Singh Kuntiya (Youth D Speed Boys), Manisha Hansda (Youth D Speed Girls), and Shankar Singh Kuntiya (Youth D Boys Boulder). Mora Biruli won the bronze medal in the Youth D Speed Boys section.

TSAF has been playing a leading role in developing sport climbing in India. The academy had earlier hosted the IFSC Asian Kids Sport Climbing Championships in Jamshedpur in 2022 and 2023, providing young climbers with valuable international exposure and experience, the TSAF informed in a release on Tuesday.

This continued success highlights TSAF’s commitment to nurturing young talent and building a strong foundation for the future of sport climbing in India.

Results:

Medal Winners:

Youth C Speed Boys

Sudharshan Murmu – Gold Medal

Youth D Speed Boys

Akash Soren – Gold Medal

Shankar Singh Kuntiya – Silver Medal

Mora Biruli – Bronze Medal

Youth D Speed Girls

Manisha Hansda – Silver Medal

Youth D Boys Boulder

Shankar Singh Kuntiya – Silver Medal.

--IANS

bsk/