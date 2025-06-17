Trying to spread confusion, mislead people: BJP MP Pal slams Cong over caste census

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Tuesday welcomed the Central government's recent move to initiate a caste-based census, calling it a “historic and long-overdue step.” Pal also accused the Congress party of misleading the public and trying to spread confusion on the issue for political gains.

This remark comes as the Central government on Monday issued a gazette notification for India’s 16th national census, which will include caste-related data. According to the notification, the massive exercise will begin on October 1, 2026, in snow-bound regions such as Ladakh, while the rest of the country will commence census operations on March 1, 2027.

Speaking to IANS, Jagdambika Pal said, “It is a welcome step. This demand for a caste census was raised for years — even during the Congress government — but they never acted on it. Now, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, this historic decision has been taken. Home Minister Amit Shah not only announced the census but issued its official notification on June 16, outlining a clear timeline. This is something that had never been envisioned before.”

Pal went on to criticise the Congress for what he called "double standards" on the issue.

“While the nation is welcoming this move, the Congress is trying to spread confusion and mislead people. Their sudden interest in caste data is politically motivated,” he stated.

Responding to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s skepticism about the credibility of the census data, Pal dismissed the concerns as baseless and politically driven.

“Akhilesh is now saying we must be cautious about the data. But India functions on a federal structure. The same government employees and officers will conduct the census in both BJP-ruled and Opposition-ruled states. His apprehensions are clearly rooted in fear that the Backward Class narrative is slipping from his control,” Pal remarked.

He further accused Yadav of fearmongering, referencing earlier statements made by the SP leader during the Lok Sabha elections.

“Just like he falsely claimed that the Constitution would be changed and reservations would be scrapped, he is now trying to sow doubt about the census process,” he added.

Pal also addressed the Congress’ allegation that the PM Modi government has made a U-turn on the caste census and called for the adoption of the Telangana model, which includes caste-wise socio-economic data.

“There is no U-turn. The census is a constitutional exercise. The Home Minister has clearly laid out the procedures. Around 34 lakh government employees will go door-to-door to collect detailed data. While the term 'caste census' might not appear in official language, this entire exercise is geared toward collecting such data. The Congress is just frustrated that it didn’t take this step when it had the chance,” Pal concluded.

