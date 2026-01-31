Trump says US sending larger naval force towards Iran

Washington, Jan 31 (IANS) President Donald Trump said the United States is moving a larger naval force toward Iran, saying Washington hopes to reach a deal but is prepared for other outcomes if talks fail.

Trump said the deployment would be bigger than the US naval presence near Venezuela. He described it as a “large armada, flotilla,” and said the move was intended to increase pressure while diplomacy continues.

“We’re now sending actually a larger number of ships to Iran,” Trump said. “Hopefully, we’ll make a deal.”

Asked whether Iran has been given a deadline, Trump declined to specify one. “Only they know for sure,” he said.

Trump confirmed he has communicated directly with Iran. “Yes, I have,” he said, when asked if the message had been delivered to Iranian leaders.

He said the United States prefers a negotiated outcome but left open the possibility of escalation. “If we do make a deal, that’s good,” Trump said. “If we don’t make a deal, we’ll see what happens.”

In responding to questions, Trump emphasized US military strength while avoiding details about potential action. He said the US has “the most powerful ships in the world” and described the buildup as part of a broader strategy of deterrence.

He declined to discuss operational timelines or rules of engagement. “I don’t want to talk about anything having to do with what I’m doing militarily,” Trump said.

The comments came during an Oval Office event focused on domestic celebrations, where Trump fielded wide-ranging questions on foreign policy, defense, and the economy.

US–Iran relations have been strained for years over sanctions, regional security, and nuclear concerns. Previous rounds of negotiations have produced limited progress and repeated standoffs.

The US has frequently used naval deployments in the region as both a deterrent and a signal during periods of heightened tension, while saying it remains open to diplomatic solutions.

--IANS

lkj/rs