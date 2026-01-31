Trump says Ukraine talks stand chance of settlement

Washington, Jan 31 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that talks aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine stand a chance of success, saying negotiators are close to a settlement despite deep hostility between the two sides.

“I think they stand a chance,” Trump said on Friday, when asked about the prospects for peace talks. He said the conflict has been especially difficult because of the animosity between the leaders of the two countries.

“Zelenskyy and Putin hate each other,” Trump said.

Trump said the human cost of the war has been severe and cited heavy casualties. He said “hundreds of thousands of people” have been killed and pointed to recent battlefield losses he described as staggering.

He said the United States has been working to bring the sides closer to an agreement. “I think that we have a good chance of getting it settled,” Trump said. “We’re getting very close to getting a settlement.”

Trump also said he has ended multiple conflicts during his presidency, using that record to argue he can help broker an agreement. “I’ve ended eight wars,” he said, without providing details.

The president did not outline the specific terms of any potential deal or describe the concessions that might be involved. He also did not say how long talks might take.

Trump’s remarks came during a broader Oval Office appearance that included questions on Iran, Venezuela, and domestic issues. He answered briefly and avoided discussing sensitive diplomatic mechanics.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has continued for years, with repeated international efforts to mediate an end to the fighting. Negotiations have repeatedly stalled amid disagreements over territory, security guarantees, and sovereignty.

The United States has played a central diplomatic role, working with allies while pressing both sides to explore pathways toward ending the conflict.

--IANS

lkj/rs