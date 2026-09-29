Trump says Canada will seek tariff deal in weeks

Washington, Sep 29 (IANS) President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected Canada to return to the negotiating table within three or four weeks and predicted a trade agreement, even as new US import bans on some Canadian products were set to begin the next day.

“I think what's going to happen is, over the next three or four weeks, they're going to come to us and they're going to say we're going to get rid of all the tariffs,” Trump told reporters at the White House. He added: “I think a deal will be made, but it's going to be a fair deal.”

The comments came after a reporter asked whether an agreement remained possible despite the impending bans, or whether Washington might add more products to its list. Trump did not announce a meeting, identify a negotiating proposal or say when he expected an agreement to be signed.

“They want to have a deal with us. They call us all the time,” he said. He accused Canada of treating the United States unfairly, particularly on agriculture, and described it as difficult to negotiate with.

The White House said in a September 8 fact sheet that import bans on certain Canadian alcoholic beverages, dairy products and other covered goods would take effect on September 29. It said the measures followed Canadian retaliation against US exports. The administration also changed the range of goods subject to tariffs from September 15.

The White House said those measures were taken under Section 338 of the US Tariff Act of 1930. It said covered products would face the restrictions regardless of whether they qualified under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and that the measures would apply alongside certain other US tariffs.

Trump used sharp language to make his case. “They've been very, very bad to our farmers in particular,” he said. He also claimed Canadian tariffs on some US farm products had reached 400 per cent. That figure was his assertion; the exchange did not provide a breakdown of products or rates.

White House adviser Peter Navarro joined in, citing dairy, lumber, aluminium and steel. He accused Canada of trying to use China in its dealings with Washington. Neither he nor Trump presented evidence for that allegation during the exchange.

Earlier this month, five Democratic senators from states with close trading ties to Canada criticised the administration’s approach. In a September 9 statement, Amy Klobuchar, Chris Coons, Patty Murray, Jeanne Shaheen and Elissa Slotkin said tariffs would raise costs for farmers, businesses and households on both sides of the border.

The senators also warned of higher prices for building materials, vehicles and everyday goods. Their statement preceded Trump’s latest remarks and was not a response to what he said on Monday.

Trump spoke during a White House event announcing an Essar Group investment in a proposed steel project in Iowa. The group’s founder, Ravi Ruia, and other company executives attended. Trump returned repeatedly to tariffs while presenting his case for domestic manufacturing before taking reporters’ questions on Canada.

The United States and Canada are linked by extensive cross-border supply chains in agriculture, manufacturing and energy. Goods can cross the border more than once before reaching a buyer, making changes to tariffs or import rules consequential for companies in both countries.

--IANS

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