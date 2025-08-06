August 06, 2025 9:52 PM हिंदी

Trump imposes additional 25 pc tariffs on Indian imports

Trump imposes additional 25 pc tariffs on Indian imports

Washington, Aug 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he has signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India, citing the country’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

The White House said the decision is aimed at strengthening measures taken under earlier sanctions against Russia following its actions in Ukraine. The US President had announced a 25 per cent tariff on India last week.

The order states that India is directly or indirectly importing oil from Russia, which the US considers a threat to its national security and foreign policy.

"Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent," the order reads.

The new tariffs will be applied to all eligible Indian goods entering the US from 21 days after the order’s signing, except for shipments already in transit before the deadline and cleared before September 17.

"Subject to section 3 of this order, this rate of duty shall be effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12.01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time 21 days after the date of this order, except for goods that (1) were loaded onto a vessel at the port of loading and in transit on the final mode of transit prior to entry into the United States before 12.01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time 21 days after the date of this order; and (2) are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, before 12.01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on September 17," the order added.

These duties will be in addition to existing tariffs unless the goods fall under certain exemptions, including specific categories outlined in earlier trade executive orders.

Goods subject to this order must also follow strict customs rules, including being admitted into US foreign trade zones under "privileged foreign status".

Trump has retained the authority to modify the order based on changing circumstances, retaliation from affected countries, or significant policy shifts by Russia or India.

The order also directs the US Commerce Department, State Department, Treasury, and other agencies to monitor other countries’ oil trade with Russia and recommend similar actions, if necessary.

--IANS

pk/vd

LATEST NEWS

Rakesh Roshan grooves to ‘Aavan Jaavan’, Hrithik says, ‘Killed it with grace’

Rakesh Roshan grooves to ‘Aavan Jaavan’, Hrithik says, ‘Killed it with grace’

EAM Jaishankar, young political leaders from Nepal discuss bilateral cooperation

EAM Jaishankar, young political leaders from Nepal discuss bilateral cooperation

Indonesia hold India at bay in AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers opener (Credit: AIFF)

Indonesia hold India at bay in AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers opener

Trump tariff actions 'unfair, unjustified', national interest top priority: India

Trump tariff actions 'unfair, unjustified', national interest top priority: India

U22 Asian Boxing C’ships: Neeraj, Ishan Kataria, Yatri Patel, Priya to fight for gold after convincing wins in semis

U22 Asian Boxing C’ships: Neeraj, Ishan Kataria, Yatri Patel, Priya to fight for gold after convincing wins in semis

PM Modi slams past govts for 10 crore ‘farzi’ beneficiaries, highlights Rs 4.3 lakh cr savings

PM Modi slams past govts for 10 crore ‘farzi’ beneficiaries, highlights Rs 4.3 lakh cr savings

EC sends reminder to Tejashwi Yadav amid dual EPIC card row

EC sends reminder to Tejashwi Yadav amid dual EPIC card row

Sky-borne threat: Pakistan’s drone network fuelling drugs, arms smuggling and infiltrations into India

Sky-borne threat: Pakistan’s drone network fuelling drugs, arms smuggling and infiltrations into India

PM Modi to attend SCO Summit in China later this month (File image)

PM Modi to attend SCO Summit in China later this month

Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur health officials working to make India free from 'Sickle Cell Anaemia' by 2047

Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur health officials working to make India free from 'Sickle Cell Anaemia' by 2047