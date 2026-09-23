Trump calls Chagos deal ‘terrible’

United Nations, Sep 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has opposed Britain’s proposed transfer of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, calling the arrangement “terrible” and stressing the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean territory.

Trump made the remarks during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham here. The two leaders also discussed Iran, Ukraine, immigration, trade, energy and the Falkland Islands.

Asked whether he would support the agreement to transfer the Chagos Islands from British control to Mauritius, Trump said: “I don't support it. I think it's terrible. It was a terrible deal.”

“They all of a sudden say they have ownership, somebody has ownership that never showed up before after decades and centuries. I think it's ridiculous,” he said.

Trump said the islands were strategically important, particularly because of their military value.

“You know, we had to send our B-2 bombers when we bombed the Iran nuclear. We had to send the B-2 bombers back home to Missouri. As opposed to flying for a short period of time, they had to fly for a long period of time,” he said.

“It's amazing how strategic it is and I think the prime minister is going to be looking at it,” Trump added.

Burnham briefly responded, “Yeah,” without outlining what action his government might take.

Trump described the territory as a “very important piece of real estate” from a military and strategic standpoint.

The US president opened the meeting by praising Burnham’s election victory and describing Britain as a special country.

“We talked about everything from Rolls Royce to energy to immigration,” Trump said. “We covered a lot and we're with him.”

Burnham said the relationship with Washington remained important to Britain. He said the two leaders had developed a good connection through their early discussions and had taken it further during the meeting.

The British leader said they had discussed Ukraine and the Middle East. He also offered British support for efforts to end the conflict involving Iran and reopen the Strait.

“You know that we're still ready to play our part in the Middle East in terms of helping you stop the conflict, open the Strait,” Burnham said. “Obviously, we're with you that Iran must never be a nuclear power.”

Trump said Iran had been talking to the United States and suggested that a settlement could be reached.

“I think that a settlement is going to be reached they want to talk to us. They have been talking to us. Even today, they've been talking to us,” he said.

The two leaders also discussed immigration. Burnham said his government was committed to establishing a controlled approach and acknowledged public concern over small-boat crossings.

“It's a difference, though, when it's managed or when it's uncontrolled and the small boats is a very big issue for people,” he said.

Trump said US-UK relations were stronger under Burnham than under his predecessor. He pointed to an agreement involving Rolls-Royce and said Washington had made concessions for longstanding British companies.

--IANS

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