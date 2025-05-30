May 30, 2025 6:12 PM हिंदी

Truly honoured to receive Kantha Rao Memorial Award, says Vijay Deverakonda

Chennai, May 30 (IANS) Thanking the Government of Telangana, the jury and everyone who believed in him, actor Vijay Deverakonda on Friday said he was truly honoured to receive the Kantha Rao Memorial Award at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024.

Taking to his X timeline a day after it was announced that he had won the Kantha Rao Memorial Award, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Truly honoured to receive the Kantha Rao Memorial Award at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025. This recognition, in the name of the legendary "Nata Prapoorna Kantha Rao" garu, is deeply humbling. My heartfelt thanks to the Government of Telangana, the jury, and everyone who believed in me."

The actor also expressed happiness that his film Pelli Choopulu was selected as the second best film of 2016.

He wrote, "Also grateful that 'Pelli Choopulu' was selected as the second Best Film in 2016, a project that will always hold a special place in my heart. To my fans, this is yours. Your love continues to drive me. To my family, directors, and team, Thank you for walking this journey with me. Forever Grateful."

The film awards have been instituted by the Telangana state government in the name of revolutionary poet and balladeer Gaddar, who passed away in 2023.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had last year announced that the Nandi Awards for excellence in Telugu cinema would be revived and renamed after Gaddar.

The awards have been revived after a gap of 14 years.

Apart from the announcement on Vijay Deverakonda winning the Kantha Rao Memorial Award, other notable announcements include ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ winning the Best Feature film Award and Allu Arjun being adjudged the best leading actor for his performance in ‘Pushpa-2’.

Nivetha Thomas has been adjudged as the best leading actress for ’35-Chinna Katha Kadu’. S J Surya bagged the best supporting actor award for ‘Saripoda Sanivaram’ while Saranya Pradeep received the best supporting actress award for her performance in ‘Ambajipeta Marrige Band’.

Nag Ashwin Singi Reddy got the best director award for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and Bheems Ceciroleo was adjudged the best music director for ‘Razakar’.

