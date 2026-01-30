January 30, 2026 8:48 PM हिंदी

Troubling nexus between immigration fraud and official corruption exposed in Pakistan

Troubling nexus between immigration fraud and official corruption exposed in Pakistan (File image)

Islamabad, Jan 30 (IANS) An incident involving two individuals trying to travel to France on forged credentials, uncovered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Islamabad International Airport, exposes a nexus between immigration fraud, abuse of official authority in Pakistan, and the continuous challenge of illegal migration, a report has stated.

"While it initially involved two individuals attempting to travel to France on forged credentials, the implications extend well beyond a routine interception at an airport. The case points to deeper institutional vulnerabilities and raises serious questions about governance, accountability, and the misuse of public office within a key regulatory authority," an editorial in Pakistan-based Business Recorder detailed.

The case involves alleged involvement of a senior tax official at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), who is accused of facilitating fraudulent French visit visas by exploiting the authority of his position, and credibility of a crucial government department. By portraying themselves as FBR employees and claiming to be part of an official delegation, the suspects tried to hide their plans in bureaucratic legitimacy.

The fabricated email exchange they showed at the airport apparently between a Gmail account and an official-looking FBR email address, with the subject referring to meetings and a visit to the European Parliament—demonstrating an attempt to avoid probe by Pakistani authorities and foreign embassies, the editorial in the Business Recorder mentioned.

When the individuals were asked for verification, they did not provide any formal travel authorisation, evidence of employment, or official correspondence from the FBR. Further analysis of their travel itinerary, including a same-day Paris to Barcelona trip, contradicted their stated purpose of the visit and indicated their intention to stay in Europe and seek asylum.

"Such cases reinforce the perception that visit visas are frequently misused as gateways to irregular migration, harming Pakistan’s international standing and complicating travel for genuine citizens who follow legal procedures. Analysis of the suspects’ mobile phones and financial records adds another serious dimension to the case," the Business Recorder stated.

"Evidence of sustained WhatsApp contact with the alleged facilitator and bank transfers involving millions of rupees suggests that this was not an isolated attempt, but part of an organised and lucrative visa-fraud operation. If proven it would point not only to personal corruption but also serious failures in internal oversight that allowed a government official to operate with apparent impunity," it added.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha fail to take lead against UP despite fifties from Malewar, Bhute

Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha fail to take lead against UP despite fifties from Malewar, Bhute

ED arrests RCOM ex-chief Punit Garg in Rs 40,000 crore bank fraud case

ED arrests RCOM ex-chief Punit Garg in Rs 40,000 crore bank fraud case

Maha’s first woman Dy CM: NCP to formally elect Sunetra Pawar as legislature party leader (Photo: IANS)

Maha’s first woman Dy CM: NCP to formally elect Sunetra Pawar as legislature party leader

Shah Rukh Khan says Rani Mukerji is 'Mardaani', calls her ‘fiesty, strong and compassionate’

Shah Rukh Khan says Rani Mukerji is 'Mardaani', calls her ‘fiesty, strong and compassionate’

WPL 2026: We still haven’t played our best game of cricket yet, says GG’s Wareham

WPL 2026: We still haven’t played our best game of cricket yet, says GG’s Wareham

Ranji Trophy: Siddhesh Lad’s hundred helps Mumbai take first innings lead against Delhi

Ranji Trophy: Siddhesh Lad’s hundred helps Mumbai take first innings lead against Delhi

Troubling nexus between immigration fraud and official corruption exposed in Pakistan (File image)

Troubling nexus between immigration fraud and official corruption exposed in Pakistan

Zoya Akhtar shares throwback from 18 years ago, recalls when ‘actors were friends who hung out on sets’

Zoya Akhtar shares throwback from 18 years ago, recalls when ‘actors were friends who hung out on sets’

China’s top prosecutors directed to uphold CCP, not law: Report (File image)

China’s top prosecutors directed to uphold CCP, not law: Report

Upcoming ‘India AI Impact Summit’ receives massive global response: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Upcoming ‘India AI Impact Summit’ receives massive global response: Ashwini Vaishnaw