Trivikram joins hands with actor Venkatesh for his next; film goes on floors with grand pooja ceremony

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (IANS) Actor Venkatesh, whose most recent release Sankranthiki Vasthunam was a blockbuster, has now joined hands with one of his favourite directors Trivikram for his next film, the inaugural pooja of which took place on Friday.

The film, which is being produced by well known production house Haarika and Haasine Creations, is yet to be titled and is being tentatively referred to as #Venky77.

The production house took to its X timeline to announce the launch of the film on Friday.

It wrote, "Two of Telugu cinema's most loved names @VenkyMama & #Trivikram unite for a tale to cherish for all time. #Venky77 ~ @haarikahassine Production No. 8 - #VenkateshXTrivikram was launched today with blessings and love from near and dear ones. Produced by #SRadhaKrishna (Chinababu) garu. The shoot begins soon!"

Actor Venkatesh, for his part, tweeted, "#VenkateshXTrivikram This one is special #Trivikram #SRadhaKrishna (Chinababu) garu @vamsi84 @haarikahassine #Venky77."

The project has triggered huge expectations as this is the first time that Trivikram will be directing a film featuring actor Venkatesh in the lead. Although Trivikram has not directed a film with Venkatesh prior to this project, he has worked as a writer with actor Venkatesh.

In fact, Trivikram had penned the story and dialogues for the superhit film 'Nuvvu Naaku Nachav', which was directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar and which featured Venkatesh and Aarthi Agarwal in the lead. The film also marked Aarthi Agarwal's debut in Telugu cinema.

The writing of Trivikram and the performances of the lead actors in the film were so good that Nuvvu Naaku Nachav not only received critical acclaim but also emerged a superhit, setting cash registers to ring at the box office. In fact, Nuvvu Naaku Nachav is considered a cult classic to this day.

This upcoming film, in which Trivikram will be directing Venkatesh, has now got fans hoping that the duo will be able to deliver a blockbuster entertainer that will be as good as Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, if not better.

