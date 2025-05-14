Tripura CM Manik Saha’s transparent hiring wins hearts of families statewide

Agartala, May 13 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday asserted that development and transparency were at the heart of his administration, even as he accused the Opposition of misleading the public with “false narratives” and politically motivated criticism.

Speaking at a ceremonial appointment event at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala, where 975 new police constables formally received their appointment letters, Saha said his government was committed to delivering good governance, free of nepotism or political interference.

"This mass recruitment of 643 male and 332 female police constables is a milestone in strengthening our law enforcement. Every appointment is being made through a clean, transparent process based on merit, and not on political slogans," said the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio.

Saha announced that the government is set to launch another round of recruitments, including 916 constables, 218 Sub-Inspectors, and 6,067 Special Executives, stressing that all selections will be conducted fairly and impartially.

“Gone are the days when jobs were handed out based on protests or political identity,” Saha declared.

“We have dismantled that system. Today, your merit and hard work speak louder than anything else,” he said.

At the event, families of newly recruited constables expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government for maintaining fairness in the hiring process.

Anjuli Shil, mother of a newly appointed constable, said, “My son has worked very hard for this opportunity. We thank the Chief Minister for ensuring that recruitment was fair and transparent. This gives us hope.”

Sima Datta echoed the sentiment: “I had heard of appointments going to the well-connected in the past. But this government has proven that anyone with merit can get a job. I’m truly grateful.”

Biprojit Paul, one of the newly appointed constables, said, “Getting this job means everything to me. I am proud to serve the people of Tripura and thankful that I was chosen through a fair process.”

Sabana Begam, also among the fresh recruits, added, “It feels amazing. My whole family is happy today. I thank the government for giving us this opportunity.”

CM Saha highlighted several improvements in law and order under his leadership: Tripura now ranks third-lowest in crime rate nationally, traffic accidents fell 13 per cent in 2024, and by 40 per cent in the first four months of 2025, drug seizures increased by 106 per cent and destruction of narcotics by 132 per cent in 2024, coordinated efforts by Tripura Police, TSR, and BSF led to an 18 per cent rise in FIRs and a 36 per cent increase in arrests for illegal infiltration from Bangladesh. Overall, he said, Tripura has seen a 30 per cent drop in crime over the past decade.

The Chief Minister also took a hard line against those spreading fake news or provocative content online. “We are closely monitoring digital spaces. Anyone trying to incite unrest or circulate falsehoods will face strict action,” Saha warned.

Highlighting the government's employment initiatives, Saha said that 4,499 appointment letters were issued across departments between February 2 and May 13, 2025. Since March, 17,554 government jobs—including die-in-harness cases—have been filled through what he described as a "transparent and rule-based system."

CM Saha also expressed strong backing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stand post-Operation Sindoor. “The PM’s message reflects the ideologies of Syama Prasad Mukherjee —nationalist, strong-willed, and clear in his priorities,” Saha said.

On relations with Pakistan, he repeated PM’s stand that India wants peace, but “trade and terrorism cannot go hand in hand.” The future of bilateral ties, he said, depends on Pakistan’s conduct.

--IANS

brt/dan