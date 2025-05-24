May 24, 2025 2:36 AM हिंदी

Allu Arjun has a special gift for his first director Raghavendra Rao Garu

Allu Arjun has a special gift for his first director Raghavendra Rao Garu

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Stylish Star Allu Arjun surprised his first director Raghavendra Rao Garu with a special gift on his birthday.

The 'Pushpa' actor displayed a photograph of the filmmaker at the entrance of his office, along with the title, "My First Director."

Not just that, as Raghavendra Rao Garu celebrated his birthday on Friday, AA posted a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures with the filmmaker over the years. "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my guru ji @Ragavendraraoba garu! My first director. The man who launched me into films. Gratitude forever," he wrote as a birthday wish.

Raghavendra Rao Garu worked with Allu Arjun in his debut film, "Gangotri", back in 2003. The movie revolves around the challenges of two childhood friends turned lovers.

AA's latest gesture for his first director is a massive mark of respect for his roots.

Up next, Allu Arjun has joined forces with Atlee for his next named "AA22xA6"

According to reports, he will be seen in a dual role in the much-awaited flick. However, it was previously speculated that the movie will have two heroes. Later, AA's team confirmed that "AA22xA6" will only have Allu Arjun as the lead.

On Wednesday, celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens gave a glimpse into AA's preparation for the role. He dropped a picture from Allu Arjun's intense workout session on social media, in which the actor had captured a photo of his fitness watch with Stevens in the background.

The smartwatch revealed that AA had burned 295 kilocalories during his workout session with an average heart rate of 140 BPM.

"@alluarjunonline POV," the caption read.

Sun Group’s Kalanithi Maran has backed the project under the banner of Sun Pictures. Announcing the highly anticipated project in April this year, the makers wrote on X, “Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event.#AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures”.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Pat Cummins, Eshan Malinga bundle out Royal Challengers Bengaluru after Ishan Kishan’s 93* to seal 42-run win for Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 65 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Cummins, Malinga trigger collapse after Kishan’s 93* to seal 42-run win for SRH (ld)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru collapse as Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins star for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 42-run win at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. IANS photos

IPL 2025: RCB collapse as Malinga, Cummins star for SRH in 42-run win

Chandrababu Naidu urges Centre to officially recognise Amaravati as Andhra capital

Chandrababu Naidu urges Centre to officially recognise Amaravati as Andhra capital

24 Maoists carrying Rs 84 lakh bounty surrender in Bijapur

24 Maoists carrying Rs 84 lakh bounty surrender in Bijapur

Neeraj Chopra bags silver in Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet in Chorzów, Poland, on Friday. IANS file photo

Neeraj Chopra bags silver in Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet in Poland

Army athlete Major Kadian bags four medals, including gold, in World Masters Games in Taipei City, Taiwan. Photo credit: Indian Army

Army athlete Major Kadian bags four medals, including gold, in World Masters Games

Allu Arjun has a special gift for his first director Raghavendra Rao Garu

Allu Arjun has a special gift for his first director Raghavendra Rao Garu

India navigates geopolitical adversities to ensure affordable energy for citizens: Hardeep Puri

India navigates geopolitical adversities to ensure affordable energy for citizens: Hardeep Puri

Coach Ernesto Valverde signs one-year extension at Athletic Bilbao

Football: Coach Valverde signs one-year extension at Athletic Bilbao

Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 94 propels Sunrisers Hyderabad to 231/6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. IANS Photo

IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 94 propels SRH to 231/6 vs RCB