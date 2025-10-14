Triptii Dimri’s travel mantra is all about cute cafes, quiet observation

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Triptii Dimri, who is currently in New York shared a glimpse of her favourite travel ritual.

Tritpii took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a string of images and clips from her visit to the Big Apple.

The first was a glimpse of her onboard a flight and wrote: “6 hours..1 flight and a skin care routine later.”

The actress then treated fans to a cosy cafe moment as she captured her mid-sip, savouring a steaming cup of coffee against a warm, rustic backdrop and captioned it: “One of my favorite things to do when I travel is to find cute cafes sip on my coffee… and people watch. Best feeling.”

Triptii also shared an image of the iconic Manhattan Bridge in New York City taken from the famous Washington Street viewpoint in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn, which is known as a popular photography spot for tourists.

The “Animal” actress did not share details about her visit to the US.

Recently, Triptii took a stroll down memory lane as she rewatched the 2020 period horror-mystery “Bulbbul”, for which her hauntingly beautiful performance was lauded.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tritpii shared a picture of her television screen with “Bulbbul” playing on it.

“It’s that kind of night.. Me.. Bulbbul and a little nostalgia,” Triptii wrote as the caption.

She then shared a picture of the moon and wrote: “The after effects of watching Bulbbul.”

Bulbbul also stars Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Set against the backdrop of the 1880s Bengal presidency, the film revolves around a child bride and her journey from innocence to strength.

It told the story of a child bride who grows into an enigmatic woman ruling over her household, hiding her painful past, as supernatural murders of men plague her village.

Triptii had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu in 2018 but gained critical recognition for her performances in Anvita Dutt's films Bulbbul and Qala. She gained popularity with a supporting role in the top-grossing action films Animal, Bad Newz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

On the work front, she will next be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in O' Romeo by Vishal Bhardwaj. The upcoming gangster drama, which also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda, is set in Mumbai in the 1990s and is about the post-independence underworld.

It is said to be a love story set in the 1990s and is set in the post-independence underworld of Mumbai. The film is set to release on February 14.

The film is a high octane action thriller, and also stars Nana Patekar. It is shot in picturesque locations. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

