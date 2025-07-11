July 11, 2025 7:20 PM हिंदी

Travis Scott reveals release date of ‘Jackboys 2’

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Rapper Travis Scott is set to release his Cactus Jack compilation album ‘Jackboys 2’ on July 13, Sunday.

The rapper revealed the release date on social media after teasing it for months, reports ‘Variety’.

The project will be hosted by rap legend Bun B and is set to feature 17 tracks. “The Jack is back with 17 tracks full of trunk rattling classics in the making”, reads the flier he posted with the announcement.

As per ‘Variety’, Scott first announced ‘Jackboys 2’ in March during a performance in Miami. The following month, he shared what appeared to be a Harmony Korine-directed trailer for the album on Instagram.

In the lead-up to the project, several artists reportedly featured on the record posted photos of themselves alongside custom Lamborghinis with the Jackboys 2 logo including Tyla, Waka Flocka Flame, 21 Savage, GloRilla, SoFaygo, SahBabii, Vybz Kartel and Kodak Black.

Earlier this week, Scott released the music video for ‘2000 Excursion’ featuring uncredited vocals from Sheck Wes and Don Toliver on YouTube. He also posted several versions of cover art on the Jackboys webstore for different formats, including vinyl and digital download.

Scott had previously released the first iteration of ‘Jackboys’ in 2019 as a showcase of the artists on his Cactus Jack imprint, founded in 2017, including Don Toliver and Sheck Wes. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the singles ‘Had Enough’, ‘Highest in the Room (Remix)’ and ‘Out West’ featuring Young Thug. He most recently released his fourth solo album ‘Utopia’ in July 2023.

Meanwhile, the rapper is heading to India for his maiden tour. The rapper is set to perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 18, 2025. The performance is a part of his Circus Maximus World Tour, marking his explosive debut in the country.

