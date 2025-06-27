June 27, 2025 5:41 PM हिंदी

Transaction adviser being appointed for PPP model in 11 hospitals: Delhi Minister

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Friday that the government is working to introduce the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in 11 hospitals and a transaction adviser is being appointed for the purpose.

Speaking to reporters after an inspection at Bawana's Maharshi Valmiki hospital, Singh said the government is committed to implementing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and address concerns of patients and the doctors.

“We have come across some lapses and shortcomings at Maharshi Valmiki Hospital and I have ordered their resolution within 15 days,” said Singh.

He claimed that the Health Department was on the path of recovery after suffering due to mismanagement of the previous AAP government.

The Health Minister pointed to delays in construction of an operation theatre at the hospital which has not been completed for over a year, problems with civil works, and shortage of staff.

The Delhi Health Minister’s visit to the hospital comes a day after the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) booked former health ministers and AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain for alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects involving 24 hospitals and expenditure of Rs 5,590 crore by the Delhi Government.

A cheating, breach of trust and conspiracy case was registered after the Centre, on the recommendation of Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, granted sanction for proceedings against the previous government’s minister under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The financial embezzlement linked to the projects, mired in inexplicable delays and astronomical cost overruns, took place in 2018-19, said the official.

Massive irregularities, unexplained delays, and significant misappropriation of funds have been found in the construction of various hospitals, polyclinics and ICU infrastructure across the city, said an investigator.

Substantial deviations and cost escalations, amounting to several hundred crores, were observed. Not a single project was completed within the prescribed timeline, said the complaint filed on August 22 by the then Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta.

Gupta had highlighted grave irregularities and suspected corruption in various health infrastructure projects under the GNCTD.

The complaint named former Health Ministers Bharadwaj and Jain, alleging systematic manipulation of project budgets, misuse of public funds, and collusion with private contractors.

--IANS

rch/rad

