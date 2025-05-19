Trailer of Vijay Kanakamedala's 'Bhairavam' promises a compelling commercial entertainer!

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) The makers of director Vijay Kanakamedala's eagerly awaited Telugu action entertainer 'Bhairavam', featuring actors Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohith in the lead, on Sundary released a gripping trailer of the film.

The film, produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, is scheduled to hit screens on on May 30 as one of the biggest summer attractions.

The trailer shows that the story revolves around a revered Vaarahi temple in a village. The temple holds deep spiritual and cultural significance for the villagers. When the state's Endowment Minister sets his sights on the temple's lands, intending to exploit them for personal and political gain, the harmony of the village is threatened. In response, three close-knit friends come together, determined to protect the temple and its heritage. Their unwavering bond and courage spark a spirited fight to defend what the community holds dear...

Seamlessly blending action and emotion, the perfectly cut trailer sets the stage for what promises to be a compelling commercial entertainer.

The storyline of Bhairavam carries strong commercial appeal, and director Vijay Kanakamedala elevates it further with his gripping and intense narration. From the opening frame to the closing shot, the film promises an engaging and immersive experience.

Apart from Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nara Rohith and Manoj Manchu, the film will also feature actors Jayasudha, Aditi Shankar, Aanandi, Divya Pillai, Sarath lohitashwa, Sampath Raj, Sandeep Raj and Vennela Kishore among others.

The film, which has music by Sricharan Pakala, has cinematography by Hari K Vedantam. Editing for the film is by Chota K Prasad and dialogues are bySatyarshi and Toom Venkat. Five lyricists have penned songs for the film. They are Bhaskara Bhatla, Kasarla Shyam, Chaitanya Prasad, Balaji and Tirupati Jaavana. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Ramakrishan and Nataraj Madigonda.

