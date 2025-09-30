September 30, 2025 6:58 PM हिंदी

Trailer of Tamil web series 'Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One' released

Chennai, Sep 30 (IANS) The makers of director R K Selvamani's investigative crime thriller 'Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One', on Tuesday released the gripping trailer of the web series much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The web series, which will look to shine the light on the point where the line between responsibility and crime blurs, is to stream on the OTT platform Sony LIV.

The trailer that was released on Tuesday begins with a man called Solomon knocking on the doors of Bhaskar (Pasupathi) one night. Solomon, who is carrying his gasping young daughter Mercy, pleads with Bhaskar asking him to save her.

Initially, Bhaskar says that he is not allowed to treat people and that only doctors must treat her. However, as her desperate father continues to plead, he begins to examine her. But within minutes, there is blood all over her leg.

The trailer then shows that the girl has gone missing and her mother Esther (Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli)fervently searching for her daughter. A complaint is filed and the cops too begin to investigate the puzzling case.

Meanwhile, we get to know that Bhaskar is on the verge of retirement but he urgently needs money for the surgery of a small boy who has a neurological problem. A series of developments results in Bhaskar finding himself in a predicament. It is clear that Bhaskar's good deed has gone wrong and that he now bears a burden, the guilt of which is too heavy to bear or hide. Will Bhaskar be able to find a way out?

Sony Liv's upcoming Tamil original, Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One, stars acclaimed actor Pasupathy in the lead. This intense thriller will unravel a story of secrets, guilt, and choices that cannot be undone as some truths can be hidden but never buried.

Directed by Selvamani, the show has been produced by Aquabulls/Happy Unicorn and features National award winner Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli as a grieving mother and Vidaarth as a determined constable. Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One promises a tense, character-driven narrative filled with twists, moral dilemmas, and the search for redemption.

