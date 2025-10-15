Trade concerns raised as Afghanistan-Pakistan border remains shut

Kabul, Oct 15 (IANS) As key border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained shut for the fourth consecutive day, concerns have been raised regarding the serious impact on trade and economic activities of two nations.

Major trade crossings, including Torkham, Spin Boldak, Ghulam Khan, Dand Patan, and Shahr Naw, have remained shut over the past few days following recent political and military tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. So far, no specific timeline has been announced for reopening the border crossings and hundreds of trucks carrying goods remain stranded on both sides of the Durand Line.

The Border Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that traders have suffered significant losses due to the continued closure of border and urged governments of both nations to take measures to resolve the issue, Afghanistan's leading media outlet Tolo News reported.

Border Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former head Shahad Hussain said, "At the moment, routes for trade are closed. Our request to both governments is to resolve this issue so that trade and cross-border movement can resume. The damage is not limited to Afghanistan, it also affects ordinary people in Pakistan."

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment has criticised Pakistan's move, calling it a violation of accepted international trade norms and stressed that commercial ties should not fall victim to political tensions.

Chamber spokesperson Jan Aqa Naveed stated, "Some international trade organisations, including the World Trade Organisation (WTO), stress that no obstacles should be placed in the way of Afghanistan’s exports, imports, or transit. Unfortunately, such challenges continue to arise." Several Afghan traders have urged Afghanistan to strengthen alternative trade routes through Iran, Central Asia, and China to reduce economic dependency on Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Taliban said that at least 12 people were killed and over 100 others were injured in a Pakistani military strike on Spin Boldak district in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan on Wednesday, local media reported.

In a statement shared on X, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that Pakistani forces launched an attack on the border district early morning using light and heavy weapons. Mujahid said that multiple Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory action by Afghan forces, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

"Unfortunately, this morning, Pakistani forces once again launched attacks with light and heavy weapons on Afghanistan in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, as a result of which more than 12 civilians were martyred and more than 100 were injured. After that, Afghan forces were forced to take retaliatory action," Zabihullah Mujahid posted on X.

"In retaliatory operations, multiple Pakistani aggressor soldiers were killed, their posts and centres were captured, weapons and tanks fell into the hands of Afghan forces, and most of their military installations were destroyed. However, the mujahideen, with high spirits, are ready to defend their homeland, sanctuaries, and people," he added.

Taliban officials said that the clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan forces started at around 4 am (local time) and continued until 8 am (local time). Local sources revealed that clashes caused casualties on both sides, and nearby civilian areas suffered damage. The incident took place amid escalating border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan following a series of clashes and airstrikes in recent days.

