Tom Cruise calls stepping into the shoes of Digger Rockwell, 'a real leap into the unknown'

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Hollywood hunk Tom Cruise called stepping into the shoes of Digger Rockwell for his forthcoming drama 'Digger' 'a real leap into the unknown'.

The makers recently unveiled the latest poster from the much-anticipated film ahead of the trailer release on Wednesday, in which Cruise looked absolutely unrecognizable.

Cruise said that the role demanded from him all that he had gathered from his journey as an actor till now.

He shared, “It took all of my knowledge, from all of the years of every film I made, to be able to play this character and fulfil the ambition of this movie."

However, Cruise said that from the moment Iñárritu introduced him to his vision for the character, he knew he wanted to take on the challenge. “[Iñárritu] showed me, ‘Here’s kind of the character that I want,’” he recalled. To which Cruise responded with a , “Let’s fucking go. I couldn’t wait.”

Alejandro G. Iñárritu also shed light on his next, saying that the film’s greatest disaster is not an external force but humanity itself.

“The disaster isn’t a comet or an earthquake, or an alien invasion. The disaster is us. Most disaster movies ask, ‘What if something terrible happened to humanity?’ Our question was much simpler: ‘What if humanity happened to humanity?’”

Iñárritu shared that with Digger Rockwell, he wanted to build a character who could embody the contradictions at the heart of the film.

“I knew exactly this guy.”

“Reality gives us the events, but imagination lets us recognise ourselves in them. Literally, this film is about us. The film revolves around these three ancient forces, which are greed, power, and responsibility," he went on to add.

The film is produced by Iñárritu, Oscar nominee Mary Parent, Tom Cruise and Michael Sharp, with Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, Jez Butterworth and Emmanuel Lubezki as executive producers.

'Digger' is slated to be released in India on 2nd October.

--IANS

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