TN Police on high alert after Delhi car bomb explosion, vehicle checks intensified

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) In the wake of the car bomb explosion in Delhi that left 10 dead and 24 injured, police across Tamil Nadu have been placed on high alert, with security measures tightened across all districts and border checkposts.

The state police have initiated extensive vehicle inspections and increased patrols in sensitive areas to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

According to official sources, security has been particularly stepped up in border regions adjoining Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Special teams have been deployed at major entry points and toll gates to screen vehicles entering Tamil Nadu. Random checks are being carried out on highways, railway stations, and bus terminals to detect suspicious movements and prevent the transportation of explosives or illegal materials.

In Chennai, the city police have intensified patrolling in crowded public spaces such as railway stations, metro stations, shopping malls, beaches, and religious sites.

“We have enhanced surveillance and instructed all patrol units to remain vigilant. Any suspicious activity will be dealt with immediately,” a senior police officer said.

The police are also coordinating with intelligence agencies to monitor the situation closely and ensure that no external elements exploit the current scenario.

The public is being urged to remain calm but alert, and to promptly report any abandoned vehicles or suspicious objects to the nearest police station.

The move follows an advisory from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, directing all states to strengthen vigilance and maintain readiness in the aftermath of the Delhi blast.

Meanwhile, bomb detection and disposal squads have been instructed to stay on standby across key districts, while senior police officials are reviewing security arrangements on a round-the-clock basis to ensure that peace and normalcy are maintained statewide.

