Actress Tisca Chopra, who celebrates her wedding anniversary on the 20th of December, has taken to her social media account to wish her husband.

Tisca Chopra wishes husband on anniversary, says they are ‘still dancing & arguing’

The actress shared a carousel post featuring some beautiful moments spent with her husband over the years.

She wrote, “Us ... Still dancing, still arguing, still BFFs Happy anniversary, my love @flywrite26 (sic),” with a pink heart.

In one picture, the two are seen posing for the camera, smiling ear-to-ear. In another video shared by the actress, she was seen dancing her heart out with her husband.

For the unversed, Tisca is married to Captain Sanjay Chopra, a pilot with Air India and also a writer. The 2024-released show Ranneeti was written by Sanjay Chopra.

Announcing the same, Tisca had taken to her social media back then to congratulate her husband on his debut.

She wrote, “The story you know. The war you don’t. Couldn’t be prouder... The husband’s @flywrite26 first story, #ranneetijiojcinema, is out on the 25th of April... with all these amazing folks!! Witness India’s historic tale of modern warfare... #RanneetiOnJioCinema streaming 25 April onwards.”

Tisca and Sanjay are parents to a girl who was born on January 1, 2013.

The actress, on the professional front, recently made her directorial debut with ‘Saali Mohabbat’, which she has cowritten with her husband, Sanjay.

Saali Mohabbat stars Divyendu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sharat Saxena, and Sauraseni Maitra, with a special cameo by Kusha Kapila.

Talking about Tisca, the actress is known for films like Taare Zameen Par, Dil Se.., Qissa, Rahasya, Hostages, Love Breakups Zindagi, Talvar, and Jugjugg Jeeyo.

