Timothee Chalamet confirms shaving his head

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet has given rest to his curls. The actor, 29, recently took to his Instagram Stories to tease his fans, telling them he'd go “live in 10 mins” in text written on a black background with orange letters.

In the livestream, which he later shared as a clip on his Instagram profile, a character is seen wearing a Marty Supreme hoodie with an orange bowling ball on their head with three stars in the middle. The character is sitting inside a square container as orange balls fly around, reports ‘People’ magazine.

As pulsating music with a voice repeating "I am the commander”. is heard, similar characters also play multiple ping pong matches in a field. The clip then goes back to the first character as they escape the container. Once out, they pull off their headgear, revealing the actor, and his shaved head, underneath. The clip runs for just over five minutes.

As per ‘People’, the video marked the first time the ‘Dune: Part Two’ actor fully and publicly revealed his shaved head. However, there have been several occasions where he was spotted out with his head covered, and apparently with fewer curls.

In early July, Chalamet was photographed on a day trip to Shellona Beach in Saint-Tropez, France, alongside girlfriend Kylie Jenner. The ‘Wonka’ star wore a green and white Nigeria soccer jersey, army green cargo shorts and white tennis shoes.

He finished off his look with two different accessories worn on his head — a navy blue Nike baseball cap and a green and white bandana. Both partially hid his head, which seemed to be shaved. On another occasion, he was spotted with another blue baseball cap and the back and sides of his head were obviously tapered.

More recently, the actor surprised fans by attending the world premiere of Marty Supreme during the New York Film Festival.

