August 05, 2025 8:24 PM हिंदी

Tim David fined for showing dissent during fifth T20I against West Indies

Tim David fined for showing dissent during fifth T20I against West Indies

Dubai, Aug 5 (IANS) Australia batter Tim David has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent during the fifth T20I against the West Indies in St. Kitts on July 28.

The ICC confirmed that David had breached Article 2.8 of its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

The incident took place in the fifth over of Australia’s innings, when a delivery from Alzarri Joseph down the leg side was not called a wide. In response, David expressed his displeasure by stretching his arms out in protest and then walking towards the umpire with his arms still extended — an act deemed inappropriate under the Code of Conduct.

As this was David’s first offence within a 24-month period, he was handed one demerit point in addition to the fine. He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Reon King of the ICC International Panel, making a formal hearing unnecessary.

The charge was officially levelled by on-field umpires Zahid Bassarath and Leslie Reifer, along with third umpire Deighton Buttler and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite.

According to ICC rules, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points. If a player accumulates four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points, leading to bans.

Two suspension points translate into a ban from one Test or two ODIs or T20Is, depending on which format comes first. Demerit points remain on a player’s record for two years before they are expunged.

David’s conduct was the only disciplinary incident reported during the match, and while the sanction was relatively minor, it serves as a reminder of the standards of behaviour expected at the international level.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

EAM Jaishankar, German MP discuss bilateral cooperation

EAM Jaishankar, German MP discuss bilateral cooperation

Trump risks tanking India-US relationship built over 25 years: Report (File image)

Trump risks tanking India-US relationship built over 25 years: Report

U.P., Punjab, Jharkhand, M.P. reach semifinals of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr Men National C'ship: U.P., Punjab, Jharkhand, M.P. reach semis

NCERT map shows parts of Rajasthan under Maratha rule, former royal families and BJP leaders protest historical distortion

NCERT map shows parts of Rajasthan under Maratha rule, former royal families and BJP leaders protest historical distortion

Willem Dafoe opens up on playing a ruthless billionaire in his next project

Willem Dafoe opens up on playing a ruthless billionaire in his next project

'Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte' actor Avinash Mishra reveals how romantic he is in real life

'Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte' actor Avinash Mishra reveals how romantic he is in real life

Mercedes finds its footing again as Toto Wolff reflects on ‘costly upgrade’ misstep after the Hungarian Grand Prix in at the Hungaroring, near Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

Formula 1: Mercedes finds its footing again as Wolff reflects on ‘costly upgrade’ misstep

Jammu and Kashmir on path to prosperity as public outcry grows in PoK (File image)

Jammu and Kashmir on path to prosperity as public outcry grows in PoK

Medicine import tariffs may go up to 250 pc: Trump

Medicine import tariffs may go up to 250 pc: Trump

Neeraj Pandey reacts to Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' being released on YouTube

Neeraj Pandey reacts to Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' being released on YouTube