Tiger Shroff treats with the gripping teaser of his single 'Bepanaah'

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff has another treat in store in the form of his highly-awaited single, "Bepanaah"

Giving the netizens a hint about what is to come next, Tiger took to his official Instagram account and dropped the captivating teaser from the song, along with the caption, "#bepanaah teaser out now!"

Along with starring in the music video, Tiger has also lent his voice to "Bepanaah"

The 'Baaghi' actor is seen flaunting his swift yet sizzling dance moves. He also sets the screen ablaze with his toned physique and stylish attire.

He will be seen romancing actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for the first time in "Bepanaah".

Earlier, Tiger teased the single by posting a sizzling motion poster on social media.

“Haven’t pushed myself this far in a while. So excited to share my new single with you. Bepannah releases July 2. Blessed to have worked with such amazing people on this one," he captioned the post.

Backed by DRJ Records, the music for the song has been provided by Avitesh Shrivastava. Choreographed by the renowned duo Bosco–Caesar, the song teaser hints at a perfect mix of emotions and swagger.

The complete track is expected to drop on July, 2nd 2025.

Up next, Tiger is also gearing up for the release of the fourth installment in his popular 'Baaghi' franchise on September 5th.

Made under the direction of A. Harsha, 'Baaghi 4' enjoys a stellar cast with Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa in the lead.

In March, Tiger treated the netizens with a captivating poster of himself in an intense new look. He was seen with blood dripping from his forehead and a cigarette in his mouth.

Reflecting on how the 'Baaghi' franchise helped his image as an action hero, he wrote, “The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero…is now the franchise that is changing my identity. He's def (sic) not the same this time I hope you guys accept him the way you did 8 years ago."

