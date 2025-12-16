India and Ethiopia co-passengers and partners of Global South: PM Modi

Addis Ababa, Dec 16 (IANS) Highlighting that India and Ethiopia have had contact, communication and exchange for thousands of years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that both nations which are rich in languages and traditions, are co-passengers and partners of the Global South.

In his remarks at the delegation-level talks with Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali held at the Ethiopian National Palace in Addis Ababa, PM Modi said that visiting Ethiopia for the first time has truly filled his heart with immense joy.

"Excellency, my brother, my friend. Visiting Ethiopia has truly filled me with immense joy. This is my first visit to Ethiopia. But as soon as I landed here, I felt deep familiarity and affinity," said PM Modi.

"India and Ethiopia have had contact, communication and exchange for thousands of years. Our two countries, which are rich in languages and traditions, are symbols of unity in diversity. Both countries are democratic powers committed to peace and the welfare of humanity. We are co-passengers and partners of the Global South. On international platforms, we have stood shoulder-to-shoulder. African Union headquarters in Ethiopia makes Ethiopia the meeting point of African diplomacy. Inspired by the common vision of an inclusive world, in 2023, India ensured that the African Union became a G20 member," he highlighted further.

The two countries also signed several Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), including on establishing a data centre at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia; Implementing arrangement for cooperation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations training, and on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.

In his comments, the Ethiopian PM appreciated PM Modi's "consistent message" that Africa's priorities must lead the partnership.

"Today, we need a clear focus to shape a modern partnership, grounded in sovereignty, self-reliance and practical cooperation. Our cooperation is rooted in equality and in South-South solidarity. We see strong alignment between our home-grown philosophy," said Abiy Ahmed Ali.

"We also appreciate your consistent message that Africa's priorities must lead the partnership. This kind of dignified, respectful message for Africa is very important, Mr Prime Minister. Please keep pushing this type of message which we are expecting from all our trusted friends," he added.

Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the Ethiopian National Palace in Addis Ababa.

Earlier, as PM Modi arrived in Addis Ababa, he was warmly received by his Ethiopian counterpart at the airport in a special gesture. Both leaders also took part in a traditional coffee ceremony which highlighted Ethiopia's rich hebyritage.

In a unique gesture, after welcoming PM Modi at the airport, Abiy Ahmed Ali - who in 2019 was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his "decisive initiative" to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea - drove PM Modi to the hotel from the airport. On the way, he took a special initiative of taking PM Modi to the Science Museum and Friendship park, which sources said was not in the original itinerary.

The museum showcases different aspects of science and innovation and how they can be harnessed for Ethiopia’s progress.

At the hotel, PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian community who had been waiting for a long time to catch a glimpse of the Indian PM. They carried Indian flags in their hands and chanted "Modi Modi" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" while presenting flowers to PM Modi.

PM Modi and Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali witnessed cultural performances and took photographs with the gathering. A group of artists sang the 'Dharti Sunehra Ambar Neela' song from Bollywood Movie 'Veer Zaara' as they welcomed PM Modi at the hotel.

"Thank you Ethiopia for a welcome that was unforgettable. The Indian community showed remarkable warmth and affection. India-Ethiopia friendship is going to get even more robust in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X.

