September 13, 2025 5:21 PM हिंदी

Tiger Shroff returns in his Flying Jatt avatar for some special friends

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff decided to celebrate the National Cancer Rose Day with some special kids by dressing up as his beloved superhero character Flying Jatt from his 2016 release.

Tiger dropped a clip of himself from the car on social media saying, "I am wearing this costume after 6 years and going to meet some real super heroes".

After reaching, Tiger greeted the children and clicked a lot of selfies with them. He further posed with them for a group photo, where he was seen lying on the ground with all the kids gathered around him.

Tiger captioned the clip, "Had to suit up one more time on demand for some very special kids (Red heart emoji) happy rose day from afj (Blue heart and rose emojis) #nationalcancerroseday."

The director of "A Flying Jatt", Remo Dsouza, penned in the comment section, "This is so beautiful, these little ones are the reason we made this film, and look at the love for you", followed by several red heart emojis.

Actress Bhumi Pednekkar added, "This is very sweet", with a clapping hands emoji.

Starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nathan Jones in important roles, "A Flying Jatt" was released in the cinema halls on 25 August 2016.

In the meantime, overwhelmed by the response to his latest release, "Baaghi 4", Tiger thanked the audience for loving his character Ronny the same way since the first installment.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger uploaded two photos of himself from "Baaghi 4", along with a heartfelt note, saying: “Overwhelmed with your love and reactions Even though he’s not the same… thank you for loving him the same way since part 1 #Baaghi4 in cinemas now!”

Made under the direction of A. Harsha, "Baaghi 4" also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu (in her Hindi film debut) in prominent roles, along with others.

The fourth installment in the popular 'Baaghi' series is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film "Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu".

--IANS

pm/

