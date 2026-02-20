Tiger Shroff on ‘Downtown’: One of the coolest worlds I’ve stepped into

February 20, 2026 2:31 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Tiger Shroff has joined hands with choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis for the party song ‘Downtown’. The Bollywood action hero says it is one of the “coolest worlds” he’s stepped into.

Tiger said, “Every song challenges you differently, but Downtown really pushed me mentally and physically in new ways. The setup was intense and technical, which meant every move had to be sharp and completely locked in.”

Downtown is backed by BLM Music. It features Tiger alongside Akanksha Sharma. The creative force behind iconic dance hits like Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Tauba Tauba and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Bosco has build a high-octane, firefighter-inspired world packed with smoke, sirens, sparks, and water. The actor grooves in heavy gear to deliver a vibe that’s equal parts gritty, stylish, and totally unmissable.

Speaking about Bosco, Tiger said: “Bosco sir has this incredible way of pushing you beyond your comfort zone and helping you discover a new rhythm within yourself. I love that process — it keeps you growing as a performer. The song is raw, powerful, and visually very different from anything I’ve done before. It’s definitely one of the coolest worlds I’ve stepped into, and I can’t wait for audiences to see this new side of me.”

Talking about the making of the video, Bosco shared: “With Downtown, the idea was to celebrate firefighters in the coolest manner through a fun, high-energy visual narrative. The treatment was all about creating something stylish, aspirational and entertaining on screen.”

“Shooting this entire video within 9 hours, it was truly about celebrating the spirit in the most exciting way possible through music and choreography.”

Tiger was last seen in “Baaghi 4” directed by A. Harsha. It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. In the film, a grieving man awakens from a coma and sets out to uncover the truth about his missing girlfriend who nobody believes even exists.

