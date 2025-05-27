Tiger Shroff competes with sister Krishna, invites people to decide ‘who’s more talented and better looking’

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sparked a fun sibling rivalry by playfully competing with his sister Krishna Shroff.

In his latest post on Instagram, the ‘War’ actor invited fans and followers to weigh in on who they think is more talented and better looking. Tiger Shroff recently shared a series of photos and videos featuring him and his sister Krishna from a recent event. The sibling duo radiated chic vibes as they posed hand-in-hand for the camera. In the snapshots, Tiger and Krishna showcased a variety of stylish poses, while one video captured the pair holding hands and confidently posing together for the paparazzi.

For the caption, Tiger wrote, “Whose the better looking and more talented sibling #bhailog.” (sic)

Notably, Tiger and Krishna share a close-knit bond and often showcase their affection on social media by posting pictures and moments featuring each other. Their strong relationship is also reflected in the unwavering support they consistently extend to one another. The ‘Baaghi’ actor frequently shares his deep admiration and love for his sister, Krishna Shroff. He describes her not only as a trusted confidante and dear friend but also as a motivating force in his life, especially when it comes to their mutual passion for fitness. He has openly praised her determination and inner strength on several occasions.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his next big release, “Baaghi 4,” directed by A. Harsha. The film was officially announced by the actor in November 2024 through a striking first-look poster shared on his social media platforms. The poster features a gritty image of Tiger seated on a toilet seat, clutching a knife and a bottle of alcohol, surrounded by blood-splattered walls and floor. Adding to the intense atmosphere, several unconscious or lifeless men lie scattered around him.

The high-octane action thriller is scheduled to hit theaters on September 5, 2025.

