Three minors detained after vandalism inside Shiva temple in Bihar's Nalanda

Patna, Sep 13 (IANS) Three minors, aged between four and five years, have been detained in connection with the vandalism inside a Shiva temple in Bihar's Nalanda district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday at a Shiva temple in Sherpur of Nalanda district. According to locals, some children allegedly pelted stones and bricks within the temple premises and also attempted to damage the idol inside the temple.

The entire incident was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras installed on the temple premises. The footage allegedly showed the children entering the temple premises, throwing stones and also urinating inside the temple.

Following the incident, locals maintained restraint and immediately informed the police rather than allowing the situation to escalate. Considering the sensitivity of the matter, Nalanda Police took prompt action and, after examining the CCTV footage, detained three children for questioning.

Local youth Suraj Kumar told IANS that when he reached the temple on Saturday, he found several bricks and stones scattered across the premises. Initially, the residents did not pay much attention to the matter and proceeded to clean the temple premises.

"Later, when we checked the CCTV footage, we were shocked. Some children were seen throwing bricks and stones at the temple, urinating near the Shivalinga, and even using abusive language," he said.

Suraj Kumar said that the residents immediately informed the administration to prevent the situation from deteriorating further. He also alleged that the pathways leading to the temple had been encroached upon, while the closure of one of the roads had made it difficult for people to access the temple.

According to Suraj, the surrounding conditions have affected access to the temple, and he claimed that similar incidents had taken place there in the past as well.

Aman Kumar, who performs puja at the temple, said, "The area is predominantly Muslim, and we only have one temple in the area. Miscreants often gather there. The children deliberately threw stones at the temple gate and urinated inside. Thefts have also occurred at the temple before. These incidents continue to hurt the sentiments of local Hindu devotees."

The temple is located in Ward No. 41 of the Bihar Sharif Assembly constituency.

The newly constructed temple was formally inaugurated by Bihar Sharif MLA Sunil Kumar on Mahashivratri this year. The temple was constructed at a cost of Rs 14,90,000, and regular prayers have been conducted there every morning and evening since its inauguration.

Officials said that construction work at the temple is still not completely finished and that a boundary wall has not yet been constructed, which has made it easier for people to enter the temple premises.

Police said that an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident on the basis of a written complaint submitted by the applicant, Aarav Raj.

Further legal action in the matter is currently underway.

To ensure communal harmony and maintain law and order in the city, magistrates, police officials and additional police personnel have been deployed in and around the temple premises.

Officials said that the situation in the area is currently normal and under control, while police are keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent any further escalation.

--IANS

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