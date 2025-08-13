August 13, 2025 12:26 AM हिंदी

Bihar: Three children die due to food poisoning in Arwal

Bihar: Three children die due to food poisoning in Arwal

Patna, Aug 12 (IANS) A heart-wrenching incident in Khiri village, under Parasi police station of Arwal district, has left the entire region in shock and mourning.

Three children from the same family lost their lives due to suspected food poisoning, plunging the Arwal district into grief.

Meera Devi, wife of Mohan Thakur from Masadpur village in Arwal, had been living at her maternal home in Khiri for the past two months.

Her husband, after a marital dispute, had gone to Surat, Gujarat, for work.

On Monday night, Meera Devi served litti-chokha to her children - Nidhi Kumari (7), Vikas Kumar (5), and Akash Kumar (3) - followed by milk before putting them to bed.

Later in the night, all three children suddenly fell severely ill, showing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

They were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared Vikas and Akash dead. Nidhi, in critical condition, was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Patna, but she too passed away during treatment on Tuesday.

As soon as news of the tragedy spread, a mournful silence engulfed the area. When the bodies arrived in the village after the post-mortem, the atmosphere turned into wailing and lamentation.

Mother Meera Devi was inconsolable, while father Mohan Thakur began his journey back from Gujarat upon hearing the news.

Piyush Jaiswal, the SHO of the Parasi police station of Arwal district, said the preliminary investigation points to food poisoning.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report of the deceased. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report,” Jaiswal said.

“We have collected the food samples served to the victims on Monday night. It has been sent to the lab for testing. Its report would also shed some light on this tragic incident,” he added.

This devastating incident has created a stir in the entire area, leaving locals in deep shock.

--IANS

ajk/dan

LATEST NEWS

East Delhi Riders clinch last-over win against Purani Dilli 6 in the second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.. Photo credit: DDCA

DPL 2025: East Delhi Riders clinch last-over win against Purani Dilli 6

Gulveer Singh breaks Surendra Singh's long-standing national record in 3000m at the Gyulai István Memorial Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary.

Gulveer Singh breaks Surendra Singh's long-standing national record in 3000m

Pakistani spy arrested in Rajasthan; leaked classified information

Pakistani spy arrested in Rajasthan; leaked classified information

Dharmasthala mass burial case: No evidence found at 13th site after search; excavation to continue

Dharmasthala mass burial case: No evidence found at 13th site after search; excavation to continue

Bihar: Three children die due to food poisoning in Arwal

Bihar: Three children die due to food poisoning in Arwal

Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her first Kajari Teej with mother-in-law

Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her first Kajari Teej with mother-in-law

Yuvraj Verma, Suhail Khan's heated exchange almost comes to blows on Day 8 in Season 2 of the Pro Panja League in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday. Photo credit: Pro Panja League

Pro Panja League: Yuvraj Verma, Suhail Khan's heated exchange almost comes to blows on Day 8

Maha CM seeks Singapore’s cooperation in Vadhavan port development

Maha CM seeks Singapore’s cooperation in Vadhavan port development

Bodoland FC blank ITBP FT to seal historic quarterfinal spot in the 134th Durand Cup in front of over 12,000 ecstatic fans at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Tuesday.

134th Durand Cup: Bodoland FC blank ITBP FT to seal historic QF spot

Gujarat: Police Commissioner hails Ahmedabad’s rank as India’s safest city

Gujarat: Police Commissioner hails Ahmedabad’s rank as India’s safest city