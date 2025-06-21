Thousands celebrate International Yoga Day across Southeast Asia

Bangkok, June 21 (IANS) Several Southeast Asian nations, including Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam, celebrated the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Saturday, emphasising Yoga for unity and sustainability.

More than 4000 participants from different walks of life in Thailand celebrated the 11th IDY at the iconic ground of Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.

“Over 4000 participants from different walks of life performed the Yoga Protocol in unison, reflecting the spirit of ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’. It was the culmination of the celebrations to commemorate 10 years of IDY. In Thailand, this milestone has been marked by more than 30 yoga events held in different parts of the country over the past 100 days,” Indian Embassy in Bangkok posted on X.

Addressing the event, Indian Ambassador to Thailand Nagesh Singh in his welcome remarks highlighted the role of yoga in promoting physical, mental, and environmental wellbeing, which align with global call for unity and sustainability.

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, and Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University participated in the event. They encouraged people to embrace yoga for physical and emotional wellbeing and sustainable living and highlighted how the growing popularity of yoga in Thailand has brought the people of the two countries even closer.

The 2025 theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' has emphasised the connection between personal well-being and planetary health, aligning with India's broader vision of global harmony through traditional wisdom.

In Cambodia, the 11th IDY was celebrated in front of the iconic Buddhist temple, Botum Vatey Monastery in Phnom Penh.

Appreciating the support from the Cambodian Government in organising the event, the Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh posted on X stating, “Thanks to Ministries of Tourism, Culture and Fine Arts, Education, Youth and Sport, and Phnom Penh Capital Administration for the support. Special thanks to Huot Hak, Cambodian Minister of Tourism for gracing the event.”

Additionally, in Vietnam, the IDY was observed at Hanoi with the Common Yoga Protocol, joined by the Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam; Vice Chairman of Vietnam India Parliamentary Friendship Group; Ambassadors of India, Thailand and Sri Lanka and about 1000 friends of Yoga for One Earth, One Health.

