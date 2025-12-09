Those who divide country are sinners like Jaichand and Mir Jafar: CM Yogi

Gorakhpur, Dec 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday warned against forces attempting to divide society and the nation along caste, regional or linguistic lines. He said such elements were committing “sins akin to those of Jaichand and Mir Jafar.”

“There are people who want to break the country -- some in the name of caste, some in the name of region, and some in the name of language,” he said, adding, “When such elements gain power, they think only of themselves and their families. They buy properties, hotels and even islands abroad, conspiring to push the country into poverty.”

CM Yogi emphasised that national welfare is possible only when unity prevails and discrimination is eliminated.

The Chief Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of a newly built auditorium, with a capacity of more than 1,000, at Sainik School Gorakhpur. The auditorium has been named after India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat.

On the occasion, Yogi Adityanath unveiled a statue of General Rawat, installed by the GBR Memorial Foundation of India on his fourth death anniversary, and released a booklet on his life and service.

Recalling General Rawat’s exemplary contribution to national security, the Chief Minister also spoke about the contemporary challenges facing the country and urged citizens to adopt the five pledges outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

He said these five pledges must serve as “eternal life mantras.” Referring to the Amrit Mahotsav year of independence in 2022, he noted that the Prime Minister had appealed to the nation to chart a clear roadmap for the India we envision by 2047, the centenary year of independence.

“Would any true Indian want a poor, insecure or weak India?” he asked, adding, “A true Indian would want only a strong, developed and self-reliant India. Anyone who doesn’t want this cannot claim to be a true Indian.”

Elaborating on the Prime Minister’s pledges, CM Yogi said society must honour its brave soldiers and iconic figures. “We must be proud of the legacy of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh and Rani Lakshmibai. No society progresses by disregarding its heritage,” he said.

He said India must shed the colonial mindset that undervalues indigenous products. “We have to show the world we can build everything with our own strength. Uttar Pradesh and the country are moving rapidly in this direction.”

He questioned the glorification of Alexander. “Why call Alexander ‘the Great’? For us, Maharana Pratap, Veer Shivaji, General Bipin Rawat and Param Vir Chakra awardees are great.”

He further said, “We sleep peacefully because our soldiers guard the borders, paramilitary forces patrol tirelessly, and police personnel work hard to maintain order.”

Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, Director General of Assam Rifles, also addressed the gathering, describing General Rawat’s service to the nation as “worthy of being inscribed in golden letters.”

--IANS

skp/dan