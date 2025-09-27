This is our chance to create history, says India captain Harmanpreet ahead of Women’s ODI WC

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) On the brink of a career-defining month in her career as she prepares to lead India in a home ICC Women’s ODI World Cup campaign, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said this is the side’s chance to create history by guiding the team to its first-ever championship win in senior women’s cricket.

India will be eager to make amends after a disappointing 2022 campaign in New Zealand, where they failed to progress beyond the group stage. India opens the competition against co-hosts Sri Lanka on September 30 in Guwahati.

“I have often been asked what this World Cup means to me and the Indian cricket team. My answer to that question is straightforward: it’s a chance to create history. It’s a home World Cup for all of us, and we want to make it special for all our supporters who have stood behind the team throughout our journey.”

“While it is an absolute honour to be leading the Indian side, that too in a home World Cup, the team and I are motivated to make the tournament memorable as we aspire to win the Trophy,” wrote Harmanpreet in her column for ICC on Saturday.

India enter the tournament with a sense of readiness and balance rarely seen in their past campaigns. Having won 10 of their 14 ODIs this year, the side carries strong momentum into the tournament.

“The journey in the buildup to this World Cup has been enriching as it has given us a chance to learn, unlearn, and relearn in our quest to get better as a team. It has not only brought the team even closer but has also reignited the fire within us to get our hands on an ICC Trophy.”

“While the team’s wait for the elusive ICC Trophy is still on, this Indian team has been on the rise for a while, and this time around, we want to take those big strides and break the barrier by winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.”

“The competition, like it always has been, is stiff, but the team has complete belief in its skills, preparations, and tenacity to overcome any challenge that comes its way. The recent results, playing at home and away, have been encouraging for the team as well, and we are keen to build on that momentum come the World Cup.”

“Our preparations have been on track with our preparation camps in Vizag and before that at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. The camps have been extremely helpful as they have helped us fine-tune our game right before the World Cup,” she elaborated.

India have twice come agonisingly close to lifting the trophy - first in 2005 in South Africa and again in 2017 in England. However, as the 2025 edition is set to unfold on home soil, Harmanpreet and her team are determined to take one step further and finally write history.

“There is a healthy mix of youth and experience in our World Cup squad across all the departments. There is plenty of batting talent around the group with Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh, and Uma Chetry in the mix.”

“The bowling unit is equally impressive, with Renuka Singh Thakur and Arundhati Reddy accompanying the young and promising Kranti Gaud, N. Sree Charani, and Radha Yadav. Add to this, the three all-rounders in the form of Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Amanjot Kaur, who can turn the tide of the game in India’s favour.”

“The support staff has been equally crucial in creating a wonderful vibe around and within the group; something which I believe will propel us to that elusive ICC title. We have always valued the support given by our fans, and we are sure they will be cheering us on this time around as well,” she said.

“Their positive energy has been key to our success, and it will help us even more during this home World Cup. With a well-balanced squad, a dedicated and focused preparation leading into the tournament, and a team that is hungry and determined to succeed, we are entering the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 with positivity and belief. This Indian team is eager to thrive in the challenging conditions and ready to write a glorious chapter in the rich history of Indian cricket,” concluded Harmanpreet.

