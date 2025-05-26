This is how Wamiqa Gabbi's loved ones reacted after watching 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajkummar Rao's romantic comedy, "Bhool Chuk Maaf" got a theatrical release on May 23rd.

Recently, the leading lady watched the movie with her loved ones and was left emotional after receiving an overwhelming reaction.

In a video dropped by the stunner on her social media, she was seen having a blast with her family as they all grooved on the "Hutt Badmaash" track from "Bhool Chuk Maaf".

Sharing her joy at his blessed moment, Wamiqa penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram.

"What do I say? How do I express? Is there a way to express that will surely reach everyone’s heart? How do I share? It might seem a big moment to some and a small achievement to many. So where do I begun?

So let me just share a glimpse of this night….You’ll have to live my life to know how I got here…. To this particular moment….. To this moment of seeing all my loved ones dancing around me with pride and happiness after we all watched #BhoolChukMaaf together. It was like as if we all won ! We all were winners of some sorts! We all celebrated ! We all laughed! and cried a little later," she wrote.

Everyone in the video looked extremely elated.

In the meantime, Wamiqa revealed during an exclusive interaction with IANS, what makes her say yes to a project.

She shared that if a role excites her and adds value to her work, that’s what drives her to it.

Wamiqa told IANS, “I think it’s both. If you feel that you’re contributing something, that your character is adding something to the story, then of course it feels interesting.”

"And if the project also adds value to your work — because you want to do good work — then it’s the same thing, I’m just saying it in a different way. It all comes down to the same thing. When you feel like doing it will be exciting or fulfilling, that’s when you say yes," the diva added.

--IANS

pm/