This is how Nimrat Kaur is beating the Monday blues in desi style

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur added a touch of tradition to her week as she embraced Monday in full desi style.

Showcasing her love for ethnic fashion, the ‘Airlift’ actress brightened up the start of the week, proving that there’s no better way to beat the Monday blues than with a dash of elegance. On Monday, Nimrat took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself posing gracefully in a stunning red and blue saree. She completed her traditional look with green and gold jewellery, matching bangles, and a bindi. To elevate her ensemble, the actress styled her hair in a sleek high bun and opted for subtle makeup featuring kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara, blush and red lipstick.

Sharing the video, the 'Dasvi' actress wrote, “Desi style main Monday blues.” Kaur also added Rippy Grewal, and Talwiinder’s song ‘Haseen’ as background score for the music. In the video, the actress is seen striking different poses for the camera.

Earlier, Nimrat had shared a video from her visit to a Garba night, where she was seen seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga and joyfully participating in the traditional dance.

On the professional front, Nimrat Kaur is all set to join the cast of the highly anticipated third season of “The Family Man,” alongside Manoj Bajpayee. In the upcoming season, Bajpayee’s character, Srikant Tiwari, will face powerful new challenges as he goes up against formidable foes portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur. The story will follow Srikant as he navigates complex threats emerging both within and beyond India’s borders.

The new season, created by Raj and DK, also brings back familiar faces including Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, and Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari.

Nimrat Kaur was last seen in 2025 with a cameo appearance in “Kaalidhar Laapata” and a pivotal role in the OTT series “Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs.”

--IANS

ps/