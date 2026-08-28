Third flight with assistance and rescue team from India reaches Nepal

Kathmandu, Aug 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday stated that the third flight with assistance and an 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team has reached Nepal.

“Third flight with assistance from India reaches Kathmandu. Relief supplies and an 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team are now on the ground,” EAM stated on X.

The flight was carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets and water purification tablets.

India on Thursday handed over the second consignment of 37.5 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, medicines and food packets to Nepal to support the Himalayan nation in relief and rescue efforts following the deadly floods.

"A helping hand from India. The second consignment of 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines and food packets has been handed over to Mr. Mahabir Pun, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, to support Nepal’s flood relief and rescue efforts. India remains committed to standing by Nepal and its people," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

On Wednesday, India sent 10 tonnes of HADR material and essential medicines to Nepal to support the Himalayan Nation's response to the devastating floods. India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava handed over the relief material to Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Khadak Raj Paudel late Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a review meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, senior officials of the Ministry and India's Ambassadors in Kathmandu and Beijing on the devastating flood situation in Nepal.

EAM Jaishankar stated that efforts are being made to ascertain the status and well-being of Indians in the flood-affected areas.

Sharing details regarding the meeting on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Held a review meeting with the Foreign Secretary, Team MEA and our Ambassadors in Kathmandu and Beijing on the Nepal flood disaster. Urgent efforts are underway to ascertain the status and well-being of all Indians in the flood-affected areas."

--IANS

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