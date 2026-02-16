'They should move beyond making statements and focus on cricket': Kaneria slams Pakistan's below-par show vs India

Colombo, Feb 16 (IANS) Former spinner Danish Kaneria launched a scathing critique of Pakistan following their below-par performance against India in the T20 World Cup match, saying the result exposed the side’s struggles while chasing targets and suggested that the players focus more on their cricket than on off-field statements.

A clinical display with the bat and the ball saw defending champions India outclass Pakistan to seal their Super 8 qualification with a 61-run triumph at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

"Pakistan played very disappointing cricket. They should move beyond making statements and focus on their performance on the field. Usman Tariq had claimed that he would single-handedly lead Pakistan to victory. In contrast, one positive aspect of the Indian players is that they do not indulge in excessive talk; they let their performances on the ground speak for themselves," Kaneria told IANS.

Courtesy of a whirlwind start by Ishan Kishan, India posted 175/7, the highest score in an India v Pakistan contest at the T20 World Cup in Colombo. In reply, Pakistan's top four spinners took charge to put them out of their misery, combined to score only 15 runs before Indian spinners sealed the win with two overs to spare.

"Pakistan knew the target was not easy to chase. Did they really believe their bowling attack was strong enough to dismiss such a deep Indian batting lineup for around 100 runs and comfortably overhaul the total?

"The ironic part is that India has not played in Sri Lanka for quite some time, whereas Pakistan has already played several matches there and is still in Sri Lanka. Didn’t the coach understand the conditions? There seemed to be no strategy at all, it looked like a complete lack of game plan," Kaneria said.

He continued, "The whole world now knows that Pakistan struggles while chasing. It’s a good thing they didn’t choose to bat first after winning the toss; otherwise, they might have been bowled out for around 100 runs. After performing well only against associate nations, claiming that you can beat anyone sounds unrealistic."

Pandya, who started the proceedings for India with the ball, dismissed Sahibzada Farhan for a four-ball duck in his first over. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Saim Ayub and Pakistan captain Salman Agha. Axar Patel then made it four wickets for India in the powerplay, removing the seasoned Babar Azam out of the equation.

"As a senior player, Babar Azam should have guided the team during difficult moments, the way MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have done for India. There was no visible game plan, and the team management should have sent a clear message to stabilize the innings after early wickets that the batters needed to hold on for at least 10–12 overs," Kaneria said.

With the wickets continuing to tumble at one end, wicket-keeper-batter Usman Khan led the recovery for Pakistan, scoring 44 off 34 deliveries. However, just as he was looking to turn the tide in Pakistan's favour Axar Patel got one past him, and Ishan Kishan completed the stumping, which led to a quick collapse of Pakistan's batting.

"Usman batted well and showed some attitude, but he could not do everything alone in the end when the entire team was underperforming. Excessive talk only distracts from the game. If the team cannot play better cricket, the least they can do is avoid unnecessary statements, because performances like these disappoint the fans," the former spinner noted.

Asked about Babar and Shaheen Afridi's lean patch and what the team management’s approach should be after the defeat, Kaneria replied, "When you play for the national team, performance is what ultimately matters. Pakistan’s biggest problem right now is the lack of reliable backup options. There is a lot of noise in the media about dropping Babar, but if he is removed and the replacement fails to perform, the team will likely end up bringing him back again, which only reflects instability in selection."

Kaneria also noted that Shaheen has not looked at his best in recent times, with his rhythm and effectiveness appearing to dip, and there are talents in the Under-19 ranks; those bowlers need proper grooming and a structured pathway to the senior team.

"After Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan does not seem to have a consistent left-arm pace option at the highest level. There are promising bowlers in the Under-19 setup, but they need proper grooming and a clear pathway into the senior side. Shaheen himself has not been at his best for some time; his rhythm and effectiveness appear to be missing," said Kaneria.

"Selection decisions have also raised questions. Players like Fakhar Zaman, who have delivered in big matches against India, deserve clarity and consistent backing. Similarly, Usman Tariq was introduced into the bowling attack too late; he could have been used earlier, especially when Ishan Kishan was building momentum," he further said.

Kaneria further said India’s batting depth continues to outclass Pakistan’s fragile lower order, adding that the hype around the contest was driven more by off-field controversy than on-field quality.

"India’s strength lies in its deep batting lineup, whereas Pakistan lacks finishing depth in the lower order. Much of the hype around this India-Pakistan contest was driven by their prior decision of boycotting the match rather than on-field quality," he said.

Reflecting on fans’ expectations, Kaneria stated that even in Sri Lanka, where Pakistan traditionally enjoys support, declining fan presence signals growing disappointment with the team’s performances.

"Even in Sri Lanka, where Pakistan enjoys strong support, the visible decline in fan presence reflects broader concerns about the direction of Pakistan cricket. If performances do not improve, it is hard to expect fans to continue taking the team seriously. Overall, it was a very disappointing display from Pakistan," Kaneria concluded.

--IANS

bc/cs