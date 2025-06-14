'The wait has finally ended': Steyn, Anjum congratulate SA on winning WTC final

June 14, 2025 8:32 PM हिंदी

'The wait has finally ended': Steyn, Anjum congratulate South Africa on winning World Test Championship by beating Australia by five wickets in the final at the Lord's in London on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn and former captain of the Indian women's team, Anjum Chopra congratulated the Temba Bavuma-led side for ending their 27-year-long drought for the ICC title as they defeated Australia by five wickets to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's on Sunday.

Steyn was elated with South Africa's first title of the century and shared his excitement in one word - 'HOME' - with a trophy emoji on the social media platform X.

Chasing 282, Aiden Markram played an instrumental knock of 136, including 14 fours, to ascertain South Africa's win in the title clash. He was named Player of the Match for his memorable show with the bat after getting out on a duck in the first innings.

"34 years! The wait has finally ended. South Africa are fittingly CHAMPIONS in an ICC event," Anjum wrote on X.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also lauded the contributions of Kagiso Rabada (nine wickets) and Markram for delivering on the biggest stage in red-ball cricket.

"Temba Bavuma-led South Africa has created history. Rabada was brilliant. Aiden Markram has not only engraved his name on the Lord’s Honours Board but also in the history of South African cricket," Pathan wrote on X.

Resuming at 213/2 on Day Four and needing 69 runs, the Proteas lost skipper Bavuma early, edging Pat Cummins with just one added to his overnight 65. Tristan Stubbs fell soon after to a Starc beauty, and Markram, who had taken South Africa to the brink, was dismissed for a composed knock with just six needed, caught at mid-wicket off Hazlewood.

Despite late pressure from the Australians, David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne held their nerve. Australia exhausted their reviews and could not break the final stand. Verreynne struck the winning runs in the 84th over off Starc, sparking jubilant scenes among South African players and fans. This triumph etches South Africa’s name in cricketing history, delivering a landmark Test win at the Home of Cricket.

