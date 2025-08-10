August 10, 2025 6:30 PM हिंदी

The second character I play in Retta Thala is called Kali, says actor Arun Vijay (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actor Arun Vijay, who will be seen playing two characters in director Kris Thirukumaran's intense action thriller 'Retta Thala', has now disclosed that the second character he plays in the film is called Kali.

Talking to IANS exclusively, Arun Vijay said, "Retta Thala is a gripping action thriller that will be about what happens when the shades of grey in all individuals start to show simultaneously."

It was only recently that actor Sivakarthikeyan had released the hard-hitting teaser of 'Retta Thala'. The teaser gave a glimpse of the intense plot and the two characters that Arun Vijay was playing in the film. While it was evident from the teaser that one of the characters was called Malpe Upendra, it was unclear as to what his character was called.

Ask Arun Vijay about this and he smiles. "We had released only one character's name in the teaser. The other character that I play is Kali," he says and goes on to disclose that it was quite a challenge to play the physically demanding roles, especially as he had suffered a serious ACL tear while working on his previous film 'Vanangaan'.

"Bala sir wanted me to have a flabby look for Vanangaan. So, I didn't work out for almost a year and a half for that role. In addition, I sustained serious injuries including an ACL tear in my left knee. That meant I couldn't immediately train. However, director Kris Thirukumaran was very helpful. He gave me time to heal and train by shooting the talkie portions first," discloses Arun Vijay.

Directed by Kris Thirukumaran, the film, apart from Arun Vijay, will also feature Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi, Balaji Murugadoss in pivotal roles.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film is ready for release and that the makers are looking for an appropriate time to release the film.

The film boasts of an excellent technical team. Music for the film is by Sam CS, while cinematography for the film is by Tijo Tomy. The film has editing by Anthony and art direction by Arunshankar Durai. The film, which is high on action sequences, has had its stunts choreographed by P.C.Stunts. Costumes have been designed by Kiruthika Sekar and Suren R and Bobby Antony have choreographed the songs.

Halle Berry's first husband blames her career and independence for their split

Fatima Sana Shaikh cannot get enough of her furry friend: 'That urge to eat your dog alive'

Lara Dutta reveals Deanne Pandey has been working tirelessly for her kids- Ahaan & Alanna

'Saiyaara' director Mohit Suri's wife Uditaa Goswami turns DJ, spins magic at film's success bash 

India qualify for AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup for the first time in two decades

Incentivising infiltration: The US military's dangerous bet on Pakistan

Ginger picks four as Australia A beat India A by four runs, win T20 series 3-0

Bhopal dermatologist, FIR, Bigg Boss, Dr. Abhineet Gupta

'Dhadak 2' actor Saad Bilgrami says it's important for an artist to conserve their raw talent 

'Tech Atmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi urges Indian firms to prioritise country's needs

