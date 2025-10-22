October 22, 2025 11:09 PM हिंदी

The only thing that truly matters at the end of it all is family, says Malavika Mohanan

The only thing that truly matters at the end of it all is family, says Malavika Mohanan (Photo Credit: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram)

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Malavika Mohanan, who celebrated this year's Deepavali with her family and loved ones, has now observed that the only thing that truly matters at the end of it all is family.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a heartfelt post on the significance of family in one's life, the actress wrote, "Celebrated this Diwali in the favourite corner of my heart.

"A warm, cozy evening with family and loved ones. As cliché as it may sound, the older I grow I realise that the only thing that truly matters at the end of it all is family. Almost everything else feels so temporary, shifting with time. There’s a quiet strength and deep reassurance in having a home and people who love you unconditionally, no matter what. Hope you all had a happy happy one surrounded by the love and warmth of your family."

It may be recalled that just recently, the actress, who plays one of the leads along with actor Prabhas and Nidhi Agerwal in director Maruthi's eagerly awaited horror thriller 'The Raja Saab', was in Greece for the film's shooting.

In fact, when in Greece, she had posted a picture of herself, sporting an outfit bearing the poster of the film.

For the unaware, the unit of 'The Raja Saab' was in Greece to film the final two songs of the film. It may be recalled that the unit has already completed all the talkie portions of the film. In fact, the unit has also begun dubbing for the film.

The film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens worldwide on December 5 this year, is now slated to release on January 9 next year.

The Raja Saab has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs and a spine-chilling but really well-cut trailer of the film that the makers released recently has only gone on to add to the excitement.

The film has raised expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

--IANS

mkr/

