November 10, 2025

'The Great Pre Wedding Show' fame actor Thiruveer's next goes on floors

(Photo credit: IANS/PR)

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (IANS) The next film of actor Thiruveer, whose performance in the just-released film 'The Great Pre Wedding Show' has come in for appreciation, has now gone on floors with a grand pooja ceremony.

The new film is to feature well known actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who played the one of the female leads in the blockbuster 'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam', as the female lead.

The yet-to-be-titled movie, which is being tentatively referred to as Production Number 2, will mark the directorial debut of Bharat Dharshan and will be produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli under the banner of Gangaa Entertainments.

After impressing audiences with its first production 'Shivam Bhaje', which garnered critical acclaim, Gangaa Entertainments is all set to back another compelling and entertaining story penned by director Bharat Dharshan himself. The film’s grand launch ceremony was recently held in Hyderabad in the presence of the cast and crew.

Known for his strong content-driven choices, Thiruveer continues to explore diverse genres, from the critically acclaimed 'Masooda' to the recent 'Pre Wedding Show'. His new film is billed to be a hilarious entertainer that promises a refreshing experience.

The movie boasts a talented team of technicians. CH Kushendar, known for his work in 'Razakar' and 'Polimera', will be the cinematographer of this film, which has now caught the attention of film buffs.

Bharath Manchiraju, an associate of MM Keeravani, is to score the music for this film.

Thirumala M. Thirupathi of 'Balagam' fame will be heading the art department, and Sree Varaprasad of 'Ka' fame will be the editor.

Aanu Reddy Akkati, who is also working on director Bharat Krishnamachari's much-awaited historical magnum opus 'Swayambhu', has been assigned the responsibity of designing the costumes for this film. Popular lyricist Purnachary is to pen the lyrics for this film..

Sources say although pre-production work on the film is on, the regular shoot of the film will commence from November 19. The film, its makers say, will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

--IANS

mkr/

