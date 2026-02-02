Tharun Moorthy confirms Meera Jasmine is part of Mohanlal's #L366

Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) Malayalam director Tharun Moorthy has now confirmed that well known Malayalam actress Meera Jasmine will be a part of #L366, his eagerly awaited film featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead.

Taking to his Instagram page to post a picture of him having a conversation with actress Meera Jasmine seen seated in a car, director Tharun Moorthy wrote, "Absolutely — her territory, no doubts. #L366"

Meera Jasmine responded to his post in the comments section, saying, " To all the good times ahead."

Several fans have been wondering whether Meera Jasmine was a part of this project for some time. Now, with this update, director Tharun Moorthy has confirmed Meera Jasmine's presence in the film.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal plays a policeman called T S Lovelajan in the film, tentatively being referred to as #L366.

It may be recalled that only recently, Mohanlal had taken to his social media timelines to share his character's look and name in the film. He had said, "Introducing pure love in human form - T.S. Lovelajan."

In the poster, Mohanlal is seen in the khaki dress of a policeman but appears to be wearing slippers and holding his police boots in his hand. He seems to be slightly arching his back, as if looking to check if someone or something is present.

It was only a week ago that the actor had announced that he had joined the sets of the film. Mohanlal had taken to his social media timelines to make the announcement. He had then said, "Starting this journey with gratitude as I join the sets of #L366. Thankful for all your blessings and prayers."

The film has triggered huge expectations as the ace director is joining hands with the Malayalam Superstar again for this project, after the phenomenal success of their blockbuster film together titled 'Thudaram'.

It may be recalled that last December, the ace director, whose film 'Thudarum' went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, had officially announced that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and he would be reuniting for another film.

Taking to his X timeline, Tharun Moorthy had then said, "When a storyteller and a legend meet again, a universe stirs. After 'Thudarum', I and @Mohanlal embark on another voyage, carried by the vision of Ashiq Usman Productions. Rolling Soon..."

