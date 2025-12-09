December 09, 2025 1:27 PM हिंदी

Thaman discloses that the second single from Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' will be an 'uber cool melody'

Thaman discloses that the second single from Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' will be an 'uber cool melody' (Photo Credit: The Raja Saab/X)

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (IANS) Music director Thaman, who is scoring the music for director Maruthi's much-awaited horror entertainer 'The Raja Saab', featuring actor Prabhas in the lead, has now shared an important update about 'Sahana Sahana', the second single from the film.

Taking to his X timeline, Thaman posted a cute but brief video clip that gave fans an idea of what they could expect from the number.

Thaman also disclosed that this will be an "uber cool melody" which Prabhas will be seen singing to Nidhi Agarwal in the film.

Thaman wrote, "Second single from #TheRajaSaab is Getting Ready. A Uber Cool Melody from #RebelSaab’s Heart for his Cutie @AgerwalNidhhi. #SahanaSahana #TheRajaSaabSecondSingle Beautifully written by @kk_lyricist. Yow !! This will make your drive and your hard drive tripping."

The makers have already confirmed that the film is all set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2025, as a Sankranthi attraction.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs and a spine-chilling but really well cut trailer of the film that the makers released some days ago has only gone on to add to the excitement.

The trailer that was released opens with actor Prabhas being hypnotised by a trained expert to learn of his past. As Prabhas delves back into his past, he senses the presence of a weird creature in the dark and snaps out of his slumber. It is not just spine tingling horror that the film offers. There is also an adequate amount of humour as the trailer then goes on to show.

One sequence in the trailer shows a spirit getting ready to confront Prabhas, who welcomes the spirit calling it his granddad and offering to introduce it to those around him. A perplexed VTV Ganesh wonders why they would want to be introduced to the spirit to which Prabhas says, "Then, what are you waiting for? Run!"

The film seems to have romance, action and humour all in adequate amounts along with horror. The trailer gives the impression that audiences will be in for a treat with regard to action. The character of Sanjay Dutt is introduced next. A voice over says, " He is not some street magician who knows a few spells. He's an exorcist, a hynotist and a psychiatrist. He's playing with our brains."

Finally, we get to see another Prabhas as a demon. "What's your problem? Am I an ant to sting you when you reach into the anthill? I'm the demon," he says even as he stylishly smokes a cigar, seated upside down on a throne that appears to be hanging from the ceiling.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

The cast of 'The Raja Saab' includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who are expected to add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab.

--IANS

mkr/

