Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan producer says the film is 'worthy of Thalapathy’s legacy'

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Marking the 51st birthday of Thalapathy Vijay on Sunday, the makers of his last cinematic journey, "Jana Nayagan" have unveiled the much-anticipated "First Roar" — an initial glimpse of the drama.

The powerful preview opened with Thalapathy saying, “You guys will live in my heart”. After this, we saw him walking in a police uniform with a lathi in hand, through what looked like a war-torn battlefield.

In addition to this, the makers have also unveiled a special birthday poster of Thalapathy seated on a leather throne, holding a sword against a fierce backdrop.

Speaking about "Jana Nayagan", Venkat K Narayana from KVN Productions shared that with this film they have tried their best to create an experience worthy of Thalapathy's glorious legacy.

He shared, "To be part of Thalapathy Vijay’s final film is a moment of immense pride and personal emotion for all of us at KVN Productions. Vijay sir isn’t just a superstar — he’s a phenomenon who has inspired generations with his charisma, humility, and larger-than-life screen presence."

Shedding light on the "First Roar", he added, "The ‘First Roar’ offers a glimpse of the passion, scale, and emotion we’ve poured into Jana Nayagan. With H. Vinoth’s powerful storytelling and Anirudh’s dynamic music, we’re crafting an experience worthy of Thalapathy’s legacy — a film for the fans, by the fans."

Helmed by H. Vinoth, "Jana Nayagan" enjoys music scored by ace composer Anirudh Ravichander.

With Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, the film enjoys an ensemble cast with Mamitha Baiju, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, director Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain playing crucial roles, along with others.

Backed by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, "Jana Nayagan" is slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, during the Pongal weekend.

"Jana Nayagan" is touted to be Thalapathy's final movie before his entry into politics.

