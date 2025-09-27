Terrorism has no ‘religion, caste or colour', says RSS leader Indresh Kumar

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Denouncing terrorism as a form of pure satanism, RSS leader and Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) chief, Indresh Kumar, on Saturday said that terrorism has no “religion, caste, or colour” and raised a strong warning about the growing problem of Rohingya and other infiltrators in regions like Bihar.

Pledging to build a drug-free India, Indresh Kumar gave a stirring call for unity, reform and national renewal at the organisation’s All India Muslim Maha Sammelan at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in the capital.

Addressing thousands of delegates drawn from across the country, Kumar asserted: “We were, we are, and we will always remain Hindustani. No one can question our identity.”

Calling terrorism “a form of pure satanism without religion, caste or colour,” Kumar said that eradicating extremism and drugs was vital to protect the country’s moral fabric.

He also highlighted MRM’s past role in securing the abolition of Triple Talaq, which he described as restoring dignity to Muslim women.

He urged Indian Muslims to reject passivity and join hands in nation-building, while warning against the dangers of terrorism, drug abuse and illegal infiltration.

Raising the issue of illegal infiltrators, including Rohingyas, in states like Bihar, Kumar cautioned that usurping jobs and resources would directly harm Indian Muslims. “If infiltrators get the jobs, how will Indian Muslims secure their livelihood?” he asked.

The gathering – marking MRM’s 25-year journey – was attended by senior leaders, including JPC Chairman and MP Jagdambika Pal, former Union Minister Satyanarayan Jatiya, Maulana Umer Ilyasi of the All India Imam Organisation, Ajmer Sharif Dargah Chairman Khwaja Nasruddin, NCMEI Acting Chairman Shahid Akhtar, BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui, and MRM Women’s Wing Convenor Shalini Ali.

Akhtar unveiled a roadmap for the next 25 years, announcing reconciliation centres, skill programmes and scholarships. Ali declared that Muslim women would “no longer remain mere beneficiaries of change but rise to lead.”

Over the years, the MRM has played roles in the abolition of Triple Talaq, the construction of the Ram Mandir, the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, and anti-terror campaigns. Saturday’s convention resolved to intensify efforts in education, employment, women’s empowerment and national unity under the motto: “Bharat First – Hindustan First, Hindustani Best.”

--IANS

