Terence Lewis shares why marriage Is not on his cards

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Choreographer Terence Lewis has opened up about his decision to remain single and revealed why marriage is not on the cards for him.

Known for his candid nature, Lewis addressed ongoing curiosity around his personal life, making it clear that he's content and happy without walking down the aisle. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Terence mentioned that the “expiry date” for marriage in his life has passed and that he’s now “off the marriage shelf.” The ace dancer explained that that he is genuinely happy being single and doesn’t see the need to complicate things by getting married.

When asked about his wedding plans, Terence Lewis joked that there’s no point in making someone else’s life difficult when he has already learned from his own experiences. He shared, “Hum se toh na ho paega, yeh expiry date ho chuka hai, now I'm off the shelf, marriage shelf. I'm very happy being single and I think kyu kisi ki life barbaad karna hai, maine khud ki apni life barbaad kari chuka hu. So, I think one person miserable is better than two.”

Terence recently turned showstopper for designers Vishal and Sona Thawani and thoroughly enjoyed the experience of walking the ramp as a groom. The choreographer expressed how special it felt to don the groom’s attire and be part of the stunning showcase. He shared that the walk was not just about fashion but also about embodying the emotions and elegance of a groom.

Work-wise, Terence Lewis known for his exceptional choreography in Bollywood films such as “Lagaan,” “Jhankaar Beats,” and “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela,” has an extensive body of work beyond cinema. He has designed choreography for numerous stage shows, Indian contemporary dance performances, corporate events, Broadway and West-End musicals, as well as music videos and feature films.

Notably, he became the first Indian to receive the prestigious Dance Web Europe Scholarship, representing India in Vienna, Austria. Apart from choreography, Terence has also showcased his versatility on television — he was a contestant on “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 3” and was most recently seen as a judge on “India’s Best Dancer Season 3” in 2023. Terence Lewis also reprised his role as a judge on the dance reality show ‘India's Best Dancer Season 4.”

