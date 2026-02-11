Ten, including gunman, dead in Canada school shooting

British Columbia, Feb 11 (IANS) At least 10 people, including the gunman, are dead and several are injured after a mass shooting in Canada's British Columbia, police said.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday (local time) at a school in British Columbia's Tumbler Ridge, according to local media reports.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), six people were found dead inside the high school, while another person died on the way to the hospital. The suspect was also found dead, from what police described as "self-inflicted injury," reports leading Canadian media outlet, CBC.

Additionally, two people were found dead at a residence, which police believe is connected to the shooting.

All the injured, after being given first aid, have been taken to the hospital for further treatment.

MLA Larry Neufeld offered his condolences to those affected by the shooting.

In a post on X, he said, "I am closely monitoring the situation in Tumbler Ridge following the tragic and deeply disturbing incident at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School."

He mentioned that the police have confirmed there are multiple victims. He further noted that the active shooter alert has been lifted, but the investigation is ongoing.

"I want to thank first responders, school staff, and local officials for their swift and professional response during an incredibly difficult situation. My thoughts are with the students, families, educators, and the entire Tumbler Ridge community. This is a small, close-knit town, and the impact of an event like this is felt by everyone," Neufeld added.

"Out of respect for those affected, it's important that we allow law enforcement the time they need to complete their investigation and confirm details. I will continue to share verified information as it becomes available," he further mentioned.

The MLA also advised the residents to contact him if they're struggling in the aftermath of the shooting and called on the people to allow police the time they need to confirm details and complete their investigation.

Meanwhile, the police said that the cause of the shooting remains under investigation and refused to release the details of the suspect.

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

sd/