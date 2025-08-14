Temper rhetoric, any misadventure will have painful consequences: India warns Pakistan

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) India on Thursday slammed Pakistan over its continuous "reckless, war-mongering and hateful comments" against New Delhi, terming it a "well-known modus operandi" of Pakistani leadership to whip up "anti-India" rhetoric to hide its own failures.

While addressing a weekly media briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also warned Pakistan of "painful consequences" in case it engages in any misadventure.

"We have seen several statements. We have seen reports regarding a continuing pattern of reckless, war-mongering and hateful comments from Pakistani leadership against India. It is well-known modus operandi of the Pakistani leadership to whip up anti-India rhetoric time and again to hide their own failures. Pakistan would be well-advised to temper its rhetoric, as any misadventure will have painful consequences, as was demonstrated recently," said Jaiswal in response to a question on the recent controversial statements made by Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir.

The MEA's strong response came after Munir during his recent visit to the United States warned that Pakistan will never allow India to choke the Indus River and will defend its water rights at all costs even if its forces will have to destroy any dam that India sought to build on it.

"We will wait for India to build a dam, and when they do so, we will destroy it ... The Indus River is not the Indians' family property. We have no shortage of resources to undo the Indian designs to stop the river," Munir was quoted as saying by leading Pakistani daily Dawn at an event organised by members of the Pakistani-American community in Tampa, Florida, last week.

India, which has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail, had earlier reacted strongly to the comments made by Munir.

On Monday, Jaiswal stated, "Our attention has been drawn to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff while on a visit to the United States. Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan’s stock-in-trade. The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups."

In the statement, MEA also expressed regret that these remarks were made in a friendly third nation.

"It is also regrettable that these remarks should have been made from the soil of a friendly third country. India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail. We will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard our national security," the MEA statement mentioned.

Earlier in April, India had hit out strongly at the Pakistani Army Chief for referring Kashmir as Islamabad's "jugular vein".

"See, how can anything foreign be their jugular vein? This is a Union Territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally-occupied territories by that country," said Jaiswal during a regular media briefing on April 17.

--IANS

akl/as