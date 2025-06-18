June 18, 2025 1:12 PM हिंदी

Tejaswini Kolhapure to share screen space with Kapil Sharma in next

Tejaswini Kolhapure to share screen space with Kapil Sharma in next

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actress Tejaswini Kolhapure, who was last seen as Rambha Ma in Hansal Mehta’s “Scoop”, will be seen sharing screen space with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and called it a “beautiful twist of fate.”

Speaking about working with Kapil , Tejaswini shared, “It feels surreal. I’ve seen Kapil’s journey up close, from those early days to becoming the star he is today.”

She added: “And now, to be acting alongside him in a film, it’s a beautiful twist of fate. It truly feels like life has come full circle. I had a great rapport and comfort level working with him”

Along with Kapil, she will be seen working with veteran star Neetu Kapoor in the comedy film, which has been extensively shot in the scenic locales of Shimla.

Interestingly, her husband, Pankaj Saraswat, was the one who discovered Kapil Sharma and gave him his first major break on television through The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, of which he was the concept creator, director and writer.

Tejaswini, who is the niece of late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, started her career with modelling and films, she made her debut with a television series, Mujhe Chaand Chahiye directed by Raja Bundela.

She appeared in the "Saughat" and "Tum Bin" episodes of the miniseries Rishtey. She has also worked in theatre. The actress did a Modelling assignment in a Fashion Catalogue published in the year of 1992. In same edition of this Catalogue, she was accompanied by Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre and Niki Aneja.

Her first film made by Anurag Kashyap, titled Paanch, was not initially released. Paanch was delayed in its release due to problems with the depictions of violence, language and drug use in the film.

She then made an appearance in Ugly, where she played a depressed young woman who was also an alcoholic.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Ali Fazal shares if muscle memory from ‘Give Me Sunshine’ came in handy for ‘Metro... In Dino’

Ali Fazal shares if muscle memory from ‘Give Me Sunshine’ came in handy for ‘Metro... In Dino’

Deepak Parashar to essay Inspector Rakesh Maria in Munawar Faruqui-starrer ‘First Copy’

Deepak Parashar to essay Inspector Rakesh Maria in Munawar Faruqui-starrer ‘First Copy’

Toss-up between Nitish & Shardul will come down to current bowling form: Bharat Arun

Toss-up between Nitish & Shardul will come down to current bowling form: Bharat Arun

D Imman retrieves his hacked X account; Urges followers to ignore any unusual posts over last few days

D Imman retrieves his hacked X account; Urges followers to ignore any unusual posts over last few days

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti bid an emotional farewell to ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti bid an emotional farewell to ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’

Tejaswini Kolhapure to share screen space with Kapil Sharma in next

Tejaswini Kolhapure to share screen space with Kapil Sharma in next

R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s love ballad ‘Jab Tu Sajan’ is all about manifesting love

R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s love ballad ‘Jab Tu Sajan’ is all about manifesting love

Jonita Gandhi speaks up on the thrill of performing for live audience

Jonita Gandhi speaks up on the thrill of performing for live audience

Sagar Parekh shares a part of his Bihari culture with 'Jagriti' co-stars Aarya Babbar and Vijayendra Kumeria

Sagar Parekh shares a part of his Bihari culture with 'Jagriti' co-stars Aarya Babbar and Vijayendra Kumeria

Mithila Palkar: Performing in a new language was one challenge I never imagined I would take up

Mithila Palkar: Performing in a new language was one challenge I never imagined I would take up