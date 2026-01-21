Tejasswi Prakash relives her ‘Swaragini’ days: 2016 has my heart

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Popular television actress Tejasswi Prakash has taken a trip down memory lane, fondly revisiting her “Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur” days and calling 2016 a year that will always remain close to her heart.

The actress, who made her acting debut with the thriller 2612, took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of images from the drama series, which also featured Helly Shah, Varun Kapoor, and Namish Taneja.

“2016 has my And it always will #swaragini,” she wrote as the caption.

“Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur” followed two estranged sisters, who meet by accident and make a pact to reunite their parents and rekindle their lost love. However, in the process, their own love life gets complicated.

The show marked a major turning point in Tejasswi’s career, earning her widespread recognition for her portrayal of Ragini.

After making her debut in 2012, she was seen playing Dhara Vaishnav in the soap opera Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki opposite Jay Soni. The actress was also seen in the mystery drama Pehredaar Piya Ki. After Pehredaar Piya Ki ended, Tejasswi was recast as Diya Singh in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya.

In 2018, she portrayed Uruvi in the mythological drama Karn Sangini opposite Aashim Gulati. In 2019, Tejasswi was seen portraying Mishti Malhotra in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

She made her reality TV debut with the stunt-based show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She later participated in the reality show Bigg Boss, where she survived for seventeen weeks inside the house and went on to win the season.

Soon after Bigg Boss concluded, she was signed on as the lead for Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural franchise Naagin as the protagonist Pratha Gujral, a shape-shifting serpent.

More recently, she participated in the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India and finished as the second runner-up. Currently, she is seen in “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited” season 3.

--IANS

dc/